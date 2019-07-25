World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

SunTec increases investments in Australia & New Zealand

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Melbourne, July 25, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - SunTec Business Solutions, the leader in revenue management and customer experience orchestration solutions, announced the opening of its oper-ations in Melbourne, Australia, increasing its focus on the Australia and New Zealand markets.

This is a significant move especially after SunTec's recent launch of Xelerate(R) Digital Core - an extremely low risk approach for banks to accelerate their Digital transformation journey, without having to replace their functionally stable legacy core systems.

SunTec's expansion comes at a time when many large banks in Australia and New Zealand are embracing customer centric transformation, to stay ahead of the competition. In addition, the re-cent regulatory requirements to improve standards and transparency, prevent misconduct and immediate remediation of customers makes it imperative for banks to act fast. But it is not an easy decision. On one hand banks are battling legacy issues while on the other, they are looking for technologies that can help them to quickly connect with the fintech ecosystem, create innova-tive products and own the customer experience. Xelerate(R) Digital Core ticks all boxes and sim-plifies the process by providing an intelligent and flexible middle layer that helps banks embrace a progressive digital transformation strategy.

Nanda Kumar, CEO of SunTec, said, "We are thankful to the growing acceptance we have re-ceived so far. Australia and New Zealand bear strategic significance in our growth plans. Setting up operations in Australia is a logical next step as it allows us to be close to our customers, strengthen our support and demonstrate our commitment to the region".



SunTec is headquartered in India and has operations in USA, UK, Germany, Singapore and UAE. The Australia and New Zealand operations, which were being handled by the Singapore office will now be managed directly by the Melbourne office.

To find more on SunTec Xelerate, please visit: http://suntecgroup.com/

About SunTec(TM)

At SunTec, we help our clients increase the lifetime value of their customer relationships through effective revenue management and real-time customer experience orchestration. Our low risk dig-ital transformation approach enables clients to own the customer experience by enhancing their value-based engagement. With 130+ clients in 45+ countries, SunTec is a trusted partner of lead-ing organizations across Banking, Financial services, Insurance, Telecom and Travel industries. Headquartered in India, we have operations in USA, UK, Germany, UAE, Singapore and Aus-tralia.

