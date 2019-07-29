Indo-Pacific Dialogue: Beyond 2020

On 15 August New Zealand India Trade Alliance (NZITA) is hosting New Zealand’s most significant India-New Zealand geo-politics and geo-economics event since the recent Indian elections.

Indo-Pacific Dialogue: Beyond 2020 will showcase NZ as a sector specific investment & business destination. Key thought-leaders and industry professionals from India and New Zealand, will highlight opportunities for trade growth the Indo-Pacific region.

Indian businesses will be attending looking to form partnerships with NZ businesses. Flagship sectors that NZ is great in like Fintech, Biotech, Agritech and Robotics will be discussed and how NZ and India can partner in these sectors.

The Dialogue will address the growing need for innovation and adaptation in bilateral relations, staging a wide variety of dynamic discussions and symposia, from unmissable VIP keynote addresses to invaluable informal networking opportunities.

NZITA chairman Giri Gupta says the event should appeal to any organisation wanting to understand and connect into the increasingly significant Indian market. “The potential opportunities in India are huge. India’s economic growth has been booming. It’s currently the world’s sixth largest economy, and Prime Minister Modi has expressed a hope that it will be within the top three in the next 15 years.

“It’s a growing market of 1.3 billion people, and has an expanding middle class with a rising demand for quality goods and services that New Zealand can offer.







“Indian and New Zealand companies are more outward looking than ever before. They seek newer and more extensive markets, better technologies, a more global talent pool, and opportunities and partners that will enable them to continue to achieve high rates of growth.”



Mr Gupta says that events like Indo-Pacific Dialogue: Beyond 2020 are essential for building relationships and gaining a foothold in the Indian market. “You can’t just turn up and expect to start doing business in India. Like most markets, but more so in India, businesses need to take time to know and understand the market and gain trust of local partners and consumers.”

The event concludes with celebrating the First ever NZ-India Awards™ celebrating NZ

Exporters to India.

The event is being supported by New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Asia New Zealand Foundation, Zespri. Industry Partners are also throwing their support behind this important dialogue and include FICCI, EMA Norther, NZ Tech, KEA, British New Zealand Business Association, New Zealand Sri Lanka Business Council, FOMA.

Here are the details of the event:

Date: Thursday 15 August 2019

Venue: The Trusts Arena, 65-67 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland

Time: 8.30am to 5pm (Indo-Pacific Dialogue); 6.30pm to 9.30pm (NZ-INDIA Awards)

More information can be found on the dialogue website www.nzitadialogue.com



