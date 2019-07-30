World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN chief extends condolences to family of landslide victims

Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 8:18 am
Press Release: UN News

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has extended his condolences to the families of those killed in Sunday’s landslides, in the southern Chinese province of Guizhou, following heavy rains.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mr. Guterres said that he was “saddened by the loss of life and destruction of property caused by the landslides”.

According to media reports, at least 36 are believed to have died in the landslides, which occurred on Tuesday, in the village of Pingdi, Shuicheng County.

Since then, rescue teams have reportedly been trying to find survivors by digging through a large mound of earth, using excavators.

The reports say that some 40 people have been rescued, but another 15 people are still missing since the mud buried more than 20 houses.

Mr. Guterres went on to commend the search and rescue operations being conducted by the Government of China, as the rains continue to fall, and offered the assistance of the United Nations, if needed, to assist in these efforts.

Landslides are not uncommon in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly after heavy rains: the country has experienced severe flooding this year.




