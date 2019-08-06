World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

LiquidX Partners with DBS, Leading Asian Bank

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE / HONG KONG, Aug 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - via NEWMEDIAWIRE - LiquidX, the global network for illiquid assets, is pleased to welcome DBS Bank to its network. DBS, a leading financial services group in Asia, successfully completed a primary receivables transaction with one of its key relationship clients via the LiquidX network in the second quarter of 2019.

"Our partnership with DBS marks another step towards building digital ecosystems that enable businesses to deliver efficient and easily scalable solutions to its customers across borders. DBS' strong digital agenda also makes the bank an ideal partner as they share a common vision that digitisation will play a key role in transforming the transaction landscape for trade finance and other adjacent working capital asset classes," noted Jim Toffey, CEO of LiquidX.

"We are excited to be working with LiquidX to bring new working capital solutions for our clients," commented Sriram Muthukrishnan, Managing Director and Group Head of Trade Product Management at Global Transaction Services, DBS Bank. "We believe DBS' and LiquidX's innovative technology platform, streamlined legal framework, client network and digitisation strategy will be complementary and deliver superior and scalable solutions across multiple customer segments. We welcome such partnerships where focus is placed on improving the overall customer journey."

LiquidX has also expanded its Singapore office, headquarters of Asian business, and hired a team of seven to round out its origination, legal and product teams. "Asia is a key growth market for LiquidX and we see a tremendous amount of opportunity across our entire product set. Singapore has a vast and vibrant Fintech community, which coupled with governmental support for trade and commerce makes it a strong hub for our business" commented Rohit Goyal, head of Asia at LiquidX. He continued "we have hired an exceptional team who bring a wealth of experience across asset management, commodities, trade finance and working capital. Our presence in Singapore puts us in position to benefit from the growth of digital trade networks in Asia."



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

For NZ, It Was May 6: Earth Overshoot Day 2019 Is The Earliest Ever

Humanity is currently using nature 1.75 times faster than our planet’s ecosystems can regenerate. This is akin to using 1.75 Earths... More>>

ALSO:

Asylum: More Manus Refugees Fly To US But Hundreds Still In Limbo

“The US deal was never going to provide enough places for the refugees Australia has held on Manus and Nauru. There are over 1800 refugees needing resettlement,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition. More>>

ALSO:

Food Security: African Swine Fever Rapidly Spreading In Asia

African Swine Fever is rapidly spreading in East and Southeast Asia threatening food security and livelihoods of households relying on pig farming... More>>

ALSO:

"NZ Leadership Needed": Japan Resume Commercial Whaling

The Green Party is deeply concerned by Japan’s resumption of commercial whaling, Green Party Animal Welfare Spokesperson Gareth Hughes said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 