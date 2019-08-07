Capillary strengthens its product team

SINGAPORE, Aug 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Capillary Technologies, a Singapore-based company which helps brands to stay ahead of the digital evolution, is excited to announce that Vikram Bhat has joined its global leadership team as Chief Product Officer. Vikram comes with close to two decades of comprehensive experience in product strategy, management and business consulting encompassing domains such as retail, e-commerce and financial services.

In his leadership role at Capillary, Vikram will be at the helm of affairs for an ever-increasing product portfolio - AI-powered Consumer Engagement, E-Commerce and Consumer Data Platforms. Vikram will work closely with global customers and the product teams to deepen the focus on consumer engagement and e-commerce products, scale up the AI-powered InStore product and also launch a slew of new products in consumer data space. His efforts will translate to scale the growth for Capillary Technologies and achieve the set revenue benchmarks for the years to come.

"We envision to be a leading Asia focused product bellwether enabling 400+ brands with ROI and growth. Vikram joins at a great time where we have an exciting vision for our product portfolio. AI and Consumer Data Platforms are some of the big focus areas for us, and I am confident that Vikram can deliver products, which can unlock tremendous growth for retail and consumer product companies," said Aneesh Reddy Co-Founder and CEO, Capillary Technologies. "We expect Vikram will have a substantial impact in Capillary as he brings with him a stellar record of launching successful technology products and driving growth in organizations to an appreciable scale. He will play a key role in Capillary as we accelerate our growth and continue to offer superior products for retailers to be customer ready."







On this occasion, Vikram said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic organisation like Capillary. Over the years, the company has scaled at an extraordinary level with several marquee customers. I see great resonance and value in building consumer-centric solutions, which is where all the focus is going to be. The industry is already witnessing the impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning throughout the customer journey - ranging from generating real-time insights or realising the true 1:1 personalisation at scale. I look forward to building products that leverage deep insights derived from a unified view of consumers to drive conversion, engagement and loyalty metrics for our enterprise customers."

Before joining Capillary, Vikram was the Chief Product Officer at Lendingkart. With a strong understanding of the consumer industry, Vikram has also stewarded product development teams at Myntra, ABOF and Oracle. In his previous organisations, he has been instrumental in launching innovative ideas such as shoppable fashion stories, virtual trial rooms, personalised promotions, AI assistant-led shopping, and instant return-refund flows. Vikram holds a B.Tech in Computer Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Karnataka and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

With the global omnichannel retail market projected to be worth over USD$11billion by 2023, Capillary is poised to leverage on the growing demands of retailers and brands. VIkrat's appointment comes during a time of upward momentum for Capillary Technologies. Since 2012, Capillary has established a growing presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, servicing more than 14 million customers regionally with marque brands such as Courts in Singapore, Caring Pharmacy in Malaysia and Mitra10 in Indonesia, with over 10 million monthly transactions across 1,400 regional stores. Capillary's primary focus for 2019 and 2020 will be increasing its regional market share in Asia through its continued product innovation with an emphasis on customer-centricity and in doing so, winning the trust of retailers and their consumers.



