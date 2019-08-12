World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Dr. Ashrawi: Israel bears full responsibility for Al Aqsa

Monday, 12 August 2019, 8:25 am
Press Release: Palestine Liberation Organisation


Dr. Ashrawi: Israel bears full responsibility for storming Al Aqsa and fueling religious tensions in Jerusalem

The storming of Al Aqsa Mosque Compound by Israeli occupation forces this Eid morning is an act of recklessness and aggression, designed to provoke religious and political tensions in the City and across Palestine. We condemn this aggression, which is reprehensible and dangerous and hold the Israeli political establishment fully responsible for its grave consequences. To score points in election season, Israeli politicians are competing on who can exhibit higher levels of aggression and hostility against the Palestinian people during this important religious holiday, including the endorsement of Israeli settler plans to storm Al Aqsa Compound. These Israeli attacks and political endorsements of extremism are stoking the flames of religious fervor and threaten to plunge the region in sectarian war. They reflect a dangerous and irresponsible agenda that must be confronted with blanket and unequivocal international condemnation. We call on the international community to confront this belligerence and to intervene to stop any further deterioration in Jerusalem.

