Dr. Ashrawi: Israel bears full responsibility for Al Aqsa

Dr. Ashrawi: Israel bears full responsibility for storming Al Aqsa and fueling religious tensions in Jerusalem
The storming of Al Aqsa Mosque
Compound by Israeli occupation forces this Eid morning is an
act of recklessness and aggression, designed to provoke
religious and political tensions in the City and across
Palestine. We condemn this aggression, which is
reprehensible and dangerous and hold the Israeli political
establishment fully responsible for its grave consequences.
To score points in election season, Israeli politicians are
competing on who can exhibit higher levels of aggression and
hostility against the Palestinian people during this
important religious holiday, including the endorsement of
Israeli settler plans to storm Al Aqsa Compound. These
Israeli attacks and political endorsements of extremism are
stoking the flames of religious fervor and threaten to
plunge the region in sectarian war. They reflect a dangerous
and irresponsible agenda that must be confronted with
blanket and unequivocal international condemnation. We call
on the international community to confront this belligerence
and to intervene to stop any further deterioration in
Jerusalem.