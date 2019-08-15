The Blockpass Quiz Campaign Registration Will Close Tomorrow

HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - There's only one day left to register to participate in the newly revamped Blockpass Quiz campaign for the chance to win $1000USD in PASS tokens. Following numerous successful campaigns over Telegram, Blockpass has brought back the Blockpass Quiz to reward its user base. Registrations will close at 10am GMT on Thursday August 15, 2019.

The Blockpass Quiz will consist of a number of questions which will be sent out via email to those that register to participate using their Blockpass identity (only name and email required). Once the registration period concludes on 15 August 2019 at 10am GMT, an email containing the questions will be sent out to those that registered. The first person to reply to the email with the correct answers to all of the questions will be awarded $1000USD in PASS!

Questions will vary from general crypto knowledge to the history of blockchain, and from technical questions to those on current crypto events. You can expect a number of questions to focus around Blockpass and its partners, so keep the whitepaper and the website at hand.

Blockpass brought back the successful quiz campaigns in celebration of the recently announced Marketplace, which provides a gateway for users to find and sign up for campaigns, exchanges, wallets and other services that have integrated with Blockpass.

For more information or to register now for the Blockpass Quiz atwww.blockpass.org/quiz

About Blockpass Marketplace

The Marketplace is designed to be a one-stop shop for those looking to use their Blockpass identity to access services and opportunities where they remain in control of their personal information. Blockpass is a one-click compliance gateway to financial services, regulated offerings and virtual banking. Companies such as Tokenomica, Glenbit and Korporatio are featured, with a short description and links to more detailed information to allow users to quickly and clearly see the opportunities opened to them by using their Blockpass identity. In the future, the marketplace will introduce even more partnerships and campaigns as Blockpass continues to grow, and additional functionality will be added to provide simple sign-up options and facilitate participation in special events.

Make sure you have created your Blockpass identity in order to register for the quiz. You can find the registration link here (http://www.blockpass.org/quiz). For additional information join the Blockpass Telegram or follow Blockpass on Twitter. Good luck!

The Blockpass Quiz is subject to the Quiz Terms and Conditions and by submitting your answers you are accepting to be bound by them. For more information on data use please read our Privacy Policy. The Blockpass Quiz is not available for US persons. Registrations close at 10am GMT on 15 August 2019, and an email containing the quiz questions will be sent to the email address used to register at 10am GMT on 16 August 2019. Please be sure to check your spam folder and add quiz@blockpass.org to your address book.

About Blockpass IDN

Blockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming. Blockpass provides an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification through an easy-to-use mobile application and seamless merchant dashboard. For individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission. Blockpass alleviates the pain of opening new accounts and redoing KYC over and over. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.

