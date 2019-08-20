JCB partners with EVO Payments to enable JCB card acceptance

London, Aug 19, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International, Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., today announces a partnership with EVO Payments to enable JCB payment acceptance across the UK and Ireland.

The enabling of the EVO merchant portfolio increases JCB acceptance at small-to-medium sized businesses, particularly merchants utilizing integrated payments, and grants JCB additional access to ISV providers who are especially active in the UK. The UK and Ireland partnership follows a successful trial in Poland in 2017 when JCB acceptance was enabled for existing EVO merchants.

The expansion of JCB's relationship with EVO is a key milestone for JCB's growth, as the company continues to drive acceptance coverage across Europe for its 130 million global cardmembers and expands its network of around 30 million merchant partners.

Mr. Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said: "JCB's partnership with EVO Payments demonstrates our ongoing work to establish efficient acceptance across both the UK and Ireland and in Europe more widely. Our efforts to widen acceptance come about as JCB card membership grows in new countries from which more and more people are visiting Europe."

Darren Wilson, President International, EVO Payments, Inc., said: "Our partnership with JCB will allow the 130 million JCB cardmembers to make payments at all EVO merchant sites across the UK and Ireland that are part of the JCB network. Expanding our card acceptance capabilities so that travellers from Asia can easily make card payments is an important enhancement to our merchant proposition."

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:www.global.jcb/en/ orwww.jcbeurope.eu/

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.



