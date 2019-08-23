Parris Goebel to put New Zealand centre stage at Expo 2020

Creative Director Parris Goebel will shape a unique, dynamic New Zealand performance experience for millions of visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai, as the curator of the entertainment and cultural programme for New Zealand at Expo 2020.

Parris Goebel presented her ideas for the six-month World Expo to the Prime Minister and Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern in Auckland today.

“I’ve had a sneak preview of Parris’ plans and it is going to be spectacular and something New Zealanders will be very proud to have representing them,” Jacinda Ardern said

“Importantly it will also show the special role arts and culture play not only in our national identity but in boosting our economy and helping strengthen international relationships.”

Parris Goebel said “I am so excited to be curating the entertainment for Expo 2020 Dubai. This is something I am extremely passionate about and this is a huge honour for me. We will showcase New Zealand’s finest talent from music, dance, drama, street art and show the world what makes us special. Culture and heart will be at the forefront of our programme and all the other things us kiwis take pride in.”

Parris Goebel’s programme for Expo 2020 has a youth focus and will reflect New Zealand’s theme Care for People and Place, which stresses the importance of looking out for future generations.

“Our participation at Expo 2020 will be awesome – from the experience in the pavilion to the manaakitanga in our restaurant to the entertainment and cultural presentations across the whole of the Expo 2020 park. Parris will play a key role in this and we are thrilled to have her on the team,” New Zealand’s Commissioner-General to Expo 2020 Clayton Kimpton said.

The entertainment and cultural programme at the six-month World Expo is supported by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage through the Cultural Diplomacy International Programme.

Events designed by Parris Goebel will be held throughout the 438-hectare Expo 2020 park and at the New Zealand Pavilion.





