World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Parris Goebel to put New Zealand centre stage at Expo 2020

Friday, 23 August 2019, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Expo 2020

Creative Director Parris Goebel will shape a unique, dynamic New Zealand performance experience for millions of visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai, as the curator of the entertainment and cultural programme for New Zealand at Expo 2020.

Parris Goebel presented her ideas for the six-month World Expo to the Prime Minister and Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern in Auckland today.

“I’ve had a sneak preview of Parris’ plans and it is going to be spectacular and something New Zealanders will be very proud to have representing them,” Jacinda Ardern said

“Importantly it will also show the special role arts and culture play not only in our national identity but in boosting our economy and helping strengthen international relationships.”

Parris Goebel said “I am so excited to be curating the entertainment for Expo 2020 Dubai. This is something I am extremely passionate about and this is a huge honour for me. We will showcase New Zealand’s finest talent from music, dance, drama, street art and show the world what makes us special. Culture and heart will be at the forefront of our programme and all the other things us kiwis take pride in.”

Parris Goebel’s programme for Expo 2020 has a youth focus and will reflect New Zealand’s theme Care for People and Place, which stresses the importance of looking out for future generations.

“Our participation at Expo 2020 will be awesome – from the experience in the pavilion to the manaakitanga in our restaurant to the entertainment and cultural presentations across the whole of the Expo 2020 park. Parris will play a key role in this and we are thrilled to have her on the team,” New Zealand’s Commissioner-General to Expo 2020 Clayton Kimpton said.

The entertainment and cultural programme at the six-month World Expo is supported by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage through the Cultural Diplomacy International Programme.

Events designed by Parris Goebel will be held throughout the 438-hectare Expo 2020 park and at the New Zealand Pavilion.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Expo 2020 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

For NZ, It Was May 6: Earth Overshoot Day 2019 Is The Earliest Ever

Humanity is currently using nature 1.75 times faster than our planet’s ecosystems can regenerate. This is akin to using 1.75 Earths... More>>

ALSO:

Asylum: More Manus Refugees Fly To US But Hundreds Still In Limbo

“The US deal was never going to provide enough places for the refugees Australia has held on Manus and Nauru. There are over 1800 refugees needing resettlement,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 