World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Perseverance is key to Iraq’s future, UN envoy tells Council

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 8:14 am
Press Release: UN News

Trade Me has released the seventh edition of its annual Transparency Report today, with the number of requests down 24 per cent year-on-year, from 1,795 to 1,366 in the year ended 30 June 2019.

Trade Me’s Policy and Compliance Manager James Ryan said like many New Zealand-based companies, Trade Me receives enquiries for information from government agencies to assist them with their responsibilities to maintain the law. The Transparency Report details the requests for Trade Me members’ data from the New Zealand Police and government agencies.

“Transparency reporting is about being open and honest about the requests we receive for our customers’ data. We hope that publishing this report gives New Zealanders insight into how we work with these agencies to keep Trade Me trusted and safe.”

Mr Ryan said the company has been committed to producing an annual Transparency Report since 2013 and is one of just three companies to be awarded the Privacy Trust Mark by the Privacy Commissioner for their work.

“We create this report each year because it’s the right thing to do. We reckon more New Zealand companies should follow suit and be transparent with their customers. We know there are other local companies who receive a lot more requests than us and Kiwis have a right to know how their data is being shared.”

The statistics
The number of requests for Trade Me members’ account data from Police dropped from 1,348 to 923 in 2019 (down 31.5 per cent year-on-year). Trade Me also received 443 requests from other government agencies (other than Police), 213 statutory declarations to support Disputes Tribunal proceedings, and 48 requests from insurance companies.

Of the Police requests, the most information requests were in relation to stolen goods (down from 408 in 2018 to 231), non-delivery of goods (down from 217 to 146) and drugs (down from 284 to 145).

“This year, 98 per cent of Police releases were made via the Privacy Act and the remaining 2 per cent were made under a production order. Of these requests, 29 per cent did not see any information released.”

Mr Ryan said Trade Me’s Trust and Safety team work hard to release only relevant and necessary information.

“We only release information when it’s legally requested of us and we’re satisfied it’s appropriate. If we reckon a request is too broad or insufficient, we will push back and we did that 23 times last year,” he said.

The full report sets out this data by region and crime classification.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

For NZ, It Was May 6: Earth Overshoot Day 2019 Is The Earliest Ever

Humanity is currently using nature 1.75 times faster than our planet’s ecosystems can regenerate. This is akin to using 1.75 Earths... More>>

ALSO:

Asylum: More Manus Refugees Fly To US But Hundreds Still In Limbo

“The US deal was never going to provide enough places for the refugees Australia has held on Manus and Nauru. There are over 1800 refugees needing resettlement,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 