Blockpass updates UI, Merchant Dashboard and Dev Portal

HONG KONG, Aug 28, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong-based eKYC provider Blockpass has released an all new version of its proprietary Mobile App and Merchant Dashboard today. Aiming to simplify the often arduous process of completing KYC and digital identity verification, the new releases streamline the compliance process and provide simplified user onboarding.

One-Click Onboarding Gets Even Easier

The Blockpass App has relaunched with a cleaner design and simplified features, allowing users to easily see their services as well as find and sign up for new ones. Users applying for a new service are now able to request a certificate during the sign up process which, when issued, will be sent to both the user and the merchant at the same time, meaning that there is less time spent waiting for verification.

The newly refreshed Blockpass App also includes a simplified identity page, allowing you to easily tab between identity attributes and issued certificates.

Upgraded Merchant Dashboard

After working with multiple merchant partners, Blockpass has updated its proprietary Merchant Dashboard to include additional support features - most notably, the ability to add merchant-specific expiry dates for previously issued certificates. Bringing the Blockpass KYC Connect product to the forefront of AML and regulatory compliance, merchants can now be sure that the user data they are reviewing is up to date within their jurisdictional requirements. In addition, the operators reviewing user data for approval can see if anyone else is currently in the file so as to avoid double ups.

Advanced Developer Portal

The Developer Portal acts as the main console for the overall Blockpass hub. Changes to the Developer Portal include more advanced searching tools, including by Support ID and by universal Blockpass ID. The inclusion of certificate expiry dates also flows through to the Developer Portal, and there is hashing of certificate schemas to guarantee consistency.

Of the changes, CEO Adam Vaziri has said, "We continue to strive to become the ultimate gateway to financial services, regulated industries, and crypto wallets and exchanges. By streamlining merchant processes and simplifying the user experience, we are really taking the pain out of the digital KYC process. I'm really proud of the work that we have done in the past several months, and that includes this release, and also the announcement of the Blockpass Marketplace."

The upgrade of these core applications of Blockpass is an evolution of a number of key elements that form the pillars of the infrastructure. Blockpass revamped its product offering in June to include a multi-product portfolio that allows merchants to choose the scale of solution that applies to each business and jurisdiction. Whether a business wants only Face Match certification, or if they also require KYC, AML or enhanced SLAs, Blockpass is able to offer a full range of identity verification solutions. Other changes Blockpass has announced recently include a wider range of exchanges for its native utility token, PASS, and an all new website. For more information, visitwww.blockpass.org.

About Blockpass IDN

Blockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming. Blockpass provides an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification through an easy-to-use mobile application and seamless merchant dashboard. For individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission. Blockpass alleviates the pain of opening new accounts and redoing KYC over and over. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.

