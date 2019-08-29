UK PM to Suspend Parliament; Queen's Speech

Press release

Queen’s Speech: invest in NHS, attack violent crime, cut the cost of living

The Prime Minister has announced plans to bring forward a new bold and ambitious legislative agenda: helping the NHS, fighting violent crime, investing in infrastructure and science and cutting the cost of living.

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end.

The Prime Minister has spoken to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second sitting week in September. Following the conclusion of the traditional party conference season, the second session of this Parliament will commence with a Queen’s Speech on Monday 14 October.

A central feature of the legislative programme will be the Government’s number one legislative priority - if a new deal is forthcoming at European Council - to introduce a Withdrawal Agreement Bill and move at pace to secure its passage before 31 October.

The decision to end the current parliamentary session - the longest in close to 400 years and in recent months one of the least active - will enable the Prime Minister to put a fresh domestic programme in front of MPs for debate and scrutiny while also ensuring that there is good time before and after the European Council for Parliament to further consider Brexit issues. Votes on the Queen’s Speech are likely to fall on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 October.

Through a Queen’s Speech, the government will seek to strengthen public services, improve infrastructure and connectivity across the country, tackle crime and enhance the integrity of the criminal justice system, while protecting our natural environment for the long-term.

The Prime Minister said:

"We must focus on crucial public priorities - helping the NHS, fighting violent crime, investing in infrastructure and science and cutting the cost of living.

"We have made an important start – funding for 20,000 extra police officers and new investment in our NHS – but to deliver on the public’s priorities we require a new session and a Queen’s Speech.

I believe it is vital that Parliament is sitting both before and after European Council and if, as I hope, a deal with the EU is forthcoming, Parliament will then have the opportunity to pass the Withdrawal Agreement Bill required for ratification ahead of 31 October."





