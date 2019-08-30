Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination findings



GENEVA (29 August 2019) — The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has published its findings on the countries it examined during its latest session from 5 to 29 August: Czechia, El Salvador, Iceland, Mexico, Mongolia, Poland, and the State of Palestine.

The findings, officially termed concluding observations, contain positive aspects of how the respective State is implementing the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, highlight main matters of concern and make recommendations.

The concluding observations are now available on-line on the session Web page.

In other work during its session, the committee decided that inter-State communications submitted by Qatar on 8 March 2018 against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were admissible. These were the first inter-State communications ever to be submitted to a United Nations treaty body. More information is available on-line.

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination will next meet from 25 November to 13 December 2019 to review the following countries: Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, Ireland, Israel, Uzbekistan. More information is available on the session Web page.

