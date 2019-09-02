World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Cat 5 Hurricane Dorian Makes a Direct Hit on Abacos Islands

Monday, 2 September 2019, 10:04 am
Press Release: RNZ

Sep. 01, 2019 – Update #3 – 3:00 pm – Devastating Category 5 Hurricane Dorian Makes a Direct Hit on Abacos Islands

The eye of Category 5 Hurricane Dorian was directly over the Abacos Islands as of the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) 2:00 pm EDT advisory and is now heading towards Grand Bahama Island. The hurricane is located about 185 miles (295 km) east of West Palm Beach, FL. Maximum sustained winds are 185 mph (295 km/h) with gusts over 200 mph. Dorian is moving west at 7 mph. The central pressure is 911 Mb which continues to lower meaning the storm continues to intensify. This is the fifth Category 5 hurricane sustained in the last five years.

Suomi NPP image of Hurricane Dorian showing its well-defined eye as it passed over Dorian at 3:20 am EDT (0720 UTC). Credit: NASA/NOAA/UWM-SSEC-CIMSS/William Straka III

NASA and NOAA satellites flew over the storm after the NHC’s 2:00 am EDT (0600Z) advisory each highlighting unique features within the storm. At 3:20 am EDT (0720 UTC) NASA’s Suomi NPP satellite caught Dorian (above) on the east side of the scan in the Day Night band but due to the angle did not yield as many features due to noise at the edge of the scan, however, the well-defined eye can still be seen along with the tropospheric convective gravity waves flowing away from the storm.

NOAA-20’s VIIRS instrument provides this image in its Day Night band of Hurricane Dorian at 2:30 am EDT on Sep. 01, 2019. Credit: NASA/NOAA/UWM-SSEC-CIMSS/William Straka III

A slower westward motion should continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of
extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco today and the move near or over Grand Bahama Island tonight and Monday. The hurricane should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). The eye of the hurricane is now 25 nautical miles across.

For continuous coverage visit: https://nhc.noaa.gov

By Lynn Jenner
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center


© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

For NZ, It Was May 6: Earth Overshoot Day 2019 Is The Earliest Ever

Humanity is currently using nature 1.75 times faster than our planet’s ecosystems can regenerate. This is akin to using 1.75 Earths... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 