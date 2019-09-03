CITIC Telecom CPC Honored by Frost & Sullivan

HONG KONG, Sept 2, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK:1883), is honored to announce the winning of the Frost & Sullivan "2019 Best Practices Award" - "Asia-Pacific Managed Cloud Services Competitive Strategy Innovation And Leadership Award". It acknowledges the company for its commitment to provide professional services and management platforms to support enterprises in mitigating the complexities of adopting multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environment for business development and transformation.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies throughout a range of regional and global markets for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

Mr. Nishchal Khorana, Frost & Sullivan's Director of ICT Practice presented a quote about CITIC Telecom CPC's winning of the award, saying that "by developing a targeted market strategy and portfolio of cloud solutions and platforms focused on consultative services to design, deploy, and support complex cloud architectures, CITIC Telecom CPC is on track to achieving significant success and strategic differentiation for sustained growth."

Enterprises adoption of cloud solution is poise to continue to grow with emphasis on using multi-cloud services and platforms as well as cloud solutions to capture huge opportunities gained from emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Blockchain. Connectivity between multi-clouds as well as professional services to take them down the migration path and provide comprehensive cloud consultative services are thus in high demand.

To help enterprises coping with the challenges, CITIC Telecom CPC offers SmartCLOUD(TM) Professional Service and a series of connectivity solutions including TrueCONNECT(TM) Hybrid (SD-WAN solution), TrueCONNECT(TM) Premium (private network service), and Internet services. The solutions not only ease enterprises challenges on the IT resources issues, but also ensure quality connectivity between the sites in different locations.

Mr. Taylor Lam, Vice President of Product from CITIC Telecom CPC said, "CITIC Telecom CPC is very proud to receive the award from Frost & Sullivan, and it is a big encouragement to pave our way for the future innovative cloud journey. We have been putting intensive effort in our managed cloud services development and provide seamless connectivity solutions to facilitate enterprises toward multi-cloud or hybrid cloud adoption. Besides, our solutions are comprehensive and our services reach is extensive, too."

"Apart from cloud and connectivity, our solutions also cover information security and cloud data center which give enterprises a one-stop-shop advantage to accelerate business transformation leveraging the emerging ICT trends. In the coming future, we are confident that our competitive innovations can substantially set us apart from the competition and reinforce our success in the region," Mr. Lam concluded.

About the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

Held annually in Singapore, the Awards program recognizes best-in-class companies in Asia Pacific. This program has identified many outstanding companies from the Automotive, Energy, Building & Environment industries to the Healthcare, Information Communication Technologies and Logistics sectors in Asia Pacific.

For more information about CITIC Telecom CPC's awards and recognition, visit https://www.citictel-cpc.com/EN/HK/Pages/about-us-accreditation

About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.

As a leading Global Local ICT Solutions Partner with worldwide footprint across East to West and native presence, we truly live our motto, "Innovation Never Stops." Being a preferred Digital Society Enabler, we lead our key markets at the forefront of pioneering ICT development, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into real-world value for our customers, helping them achieve higher productivity, agility, cost-efficiency, and ultimately, Digital Globalization.

As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on our superior quality commitment through a broad global self-managed infrastructure encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and America, with over 140 points of presence, 18 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers.

For more information please visitwww.citictel-cpc.com



