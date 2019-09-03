World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Shanghai International Blockchain Week 2019 unfolds in Sept

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 9:08 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

SHANGHAI, Sept 2, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Shanghai International Blockchain Week 2019, including The Fifth Global Blockchain Summit, will take place this September, with Wanxiang Blockchain Labs again hosting one of the world's most widely recognized blockchain summits, for four consecutive years.

It has been a decade since the release of Bitcoin's Whitepaper, during which time the evolution of blockchain technology has been omnipresent, with its performance, scalability, privacy and design remarkably improved. What will happen to the blockchain industry in the next decade?

Themed 'Blockchain New Economy: New Decade New Beginning', International Blockchain Week 2019 will consist of:

I. Wanxiang Blockchain Hackathon (Sep 14th-15th)

Partnered with Karma Automotive, the two-day long hackathon will be a stage for developers around the world to showcase their innovative ideas, exploring blockchain solutions for real-world issues. Winning teams will be rewarded with attractive prizes and the opportunity to speak on Demo Day.

II. Demo Day (Sep 16th)

Excellent blockchain-oriented projects will be presenting their ideas, progress and development to industry participants, providing a unique opportunity to understand the potential value of blockchain technology. It's also worth noting that the previous Demo Days had witnessed the first major public presence of projects including Tendermint, Qtum, imToken, VeChain. This year, over 20 projects, like PlatON, PChain, Taraxa, bloXroute, will demonstrate their ideas and technology on Demo Day.

III. The 5th Global Blockchain Summit (Sep 17th-18th)

The 5th Global Blockchain Summit will invite experts and representatives from various industries to explore the possible commercial applications and share their insights regarding the possibilities of blockchain in the following decade. For now, many gurus have confirmed their presence, including:

-- Vitalik Buterin, Founder of Ethereum
-- Michinobu Kishi, Associate Director-General, Payment and Settlement Systems Department at Bank of Japan
-- LI Lihui, Former President of Bank of China
-- Alex Batlin, Founder/CEO of Trustology
-- Gavin Wood, Founder of Polkadot
-- Jae Kwon, Founder of Cosmos
-- Dawn Song, Professor at UC Berkeley & Founder and CEO of Oasis Labs
-- Antonio Senatore, Global CTO of Deloitte Blockchain
-- Kazuhiro Sudo, Senior Consultant of Nomura Research Institute
-- SHAO Zhong, Co-founder of Certik
-- Sam Rosenblum, Partner of Polychain Capital
-- Kyle Samani, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital
-- Matthew Commons, Founder and CEO of Cambridge Blockchain
-- Muneeb Ali, Co-founder of Blockstack

More speakers and agenda are listed at the event website: http://www.blockchainlabs.org/week2019

Details and Registration:
- Venue: W Hotel, Shanghai, China (No.66 Lvshun Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai)
- Expected participants: 1200+
- Register at: https://bit.ly/2lVswaP

