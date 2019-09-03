UK Prime Minister's statement: 2 September 2019

Prime Minister's statement: 2 September 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered the following statement on Downing Street.

From:

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP

Delivered on:

2 September 2019 (Transcript of the speech, exactly as it was delivered)

Five weeks ago I spoke to you from these steps and said that this Government was not going to hang around and that we would not wait until brexit day - October 31 - to deliver on the priorities of the British people.

And so I am proud to say that on Wednesday Chancellor Sajid Javid is going to set out the most ambitious spending round for more than a decade.

I said I wanted to make your streets safer - and that is why we are recruiting another 20,000 police officers.

I said I wanted to improve your hospital and reduce the waiting times at your GP.

And so we are doing 20 new hospital upgrades in addition to the extra £34 billion going into the NHS.

And I said I wanted every child in this country to have a superb education and that’s why I announced last week that we are levelling up funding across the country and spending much more next year in both primary and secondary schools.

And it is to push forward this agenda on these and many other fronts that we need a Queen’s speech in October.

While leaving due time to debate brexit and other matters.

And as we come to that brexit deadline I am encouraged by the progress we are making.

In the last few weeks the chances of a deal have been rising, I believe, for three reasons.

They can see that we want a deal.

They can see that we have a clear vision for our future relationship with the EU - something that has perhaps not always been the case.

And they can see that we are utterly determined to strengthen our position by getting ready to come out regardless, come what may

But if there is one thing that can hold us back in these talks it is the sense in Brussels that MPs may find some way to cancel the referendum

[Political content removed]

I don’t think they will. I hope that they won’t

But if they do they will plainly chop the legs out from under the UK position and make any further negotiation absolutely impossible

[Political content removed]

I want everybody to know – there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on 31 October, no ifs or buts.

We will not accept any attempt to go back on our promises or scrub that referendum

Armed and fortified with that conviction I believe we will get a deal at that crucial summit in October

A deal that parliament will certainly be able to scrutinise

And in the meantime let our negotiators get on with their work

Without that sword of Damocles over their necks

And without an election, which I don’t want and you don’t want

Let us get on with the people’s agenda - fighting crime, improving the NHS, boosting schools, cutting the cost of living, and unlocking talent and opportunity across the entire United Kingdom

With infrastructure education and technology

It is a massive agenda. Let’s come together and get it done - and let’s get Brexit done by October 31.





