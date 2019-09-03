Hurricane Update: Dorian Won't Budge - 1am EDT Sep 3 2019
000
WTNT65 KNHC 030456
TCUAT5
Hurricane Dorian Tropical Cyclone
Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052019
100 AM EDT Tue Sep 03 2019
...DORIAN WON'T BUDGE...
Residents should remain in shelter on Grand
Bahama Island as they
continue to experience Dorian's eyewall.
Hazards:
- Wind Gusts to 155 mph
- Storm Surge 12 to 18 feet above normal tide levels with higher
destructive waves
These hazards will continue over Grand Bahama Island through today.
Settlement Point
on the western tip of Grand Bahama Island
recently
reported a sustained wind of 61 mph (98 km/h) and a gust to 85 mph
(137 km/h).
Juno Beach Pier in
northern Palm Beach County, Florida, recently
reported a sustained wind of 47 mph (76 km/h) and a gust to 58 mph
(93 km/h).
SUMMARY OF 100 AM EDT...0500 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...26.8N 78.4W
ABOUT 25 MI...40 KM NE OF FREEPORT GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND
ABOUT 105 MI...170 KM E OF WEST PALM BEACH FLORIDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...125 MPH...205 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...STATIONARY
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...950 MB...28.05 INCHES
$$
Forecaster Berg