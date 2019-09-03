World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Hurricane Update: Dorian Won't Budge - 1am EDT Sep 3 2019

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 5:26 pm
Press Release: US National Hurricane Center

000
WTNT65 KNHC 030456
TCUAT5

Hurricane Dorian Tropical Cyclone Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052019
100 AM EDT Tue Sep 03 2019

...DORIAN WON'T BUDGE...

Residents should remain in shelter on Grand Bahama Island as they
continue to experience Dorian's eyewall.

Hazards:
- Wind Gusts to 155 mph
- Storm Surge 12 to 18 feet above normal tide levels with higher
destructive waves

These hazards will continue over Grand Bahama Island through today.

Settlement Point on the western tip of Grand Bahama Island recently
reported a sustained wind of 61 mph (98 km/h) and a gust to 85 mph
(137 km/h).

Juno Beach Pier in northern Palm Beach County, Florida, recently
reported a sustained wind of 47 mph (76 km/h) and a gust to 58 mph
(93 km/h).


SUMMARY OF 100 AM EDT...0500 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...26.8N 78.4W
ABOUT 25 MI...40 KM NE OF FREEPORT GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND
ABOUT 105 MI...170 KM E OF WEST PALM BEACH FLORIDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...125 MPH...205 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...STATIONARY
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...950 MB...28.05 INCHES

$$
Forecaster Berg

