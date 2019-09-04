my.id Domain Name Available Starting From US$1





JAKARTA, Sept 4, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - .id Registry, the official Indonesian Internet Domain Name Registry, announced today that 'my.id' Domain Names will be available to end users for only US$1, for registration and extensions. The pricing will be effective September 17th, 2019 worldwide.

The President of .id Registry, Yudho Giri Sucahyo, stated that, as the name suggests, my.id offers a very unique approach in presenting an identity. The domain is considered ideal to be used as a blog or personal email address.

"It represents 'My International Domain' or 'My Identity'. Therefore, it's very ideal to be the individual website address," he said.

The registration process is very simple; the requirement is only an active email verification, no documents required, and the user is ready to go!

Despite all the ease in having the my.id domain name, .id Registry doesn't compromise with information security and the regulation compliance.

"As the official Indonesian registry of .id domain, we are committed to obeying the Indonesian law. If there's any proven .id addresses that violate the law, we will suspend it and, even, take it down," Yudho asserted.

In addition to my.id, the .id Registry also offers biz.id and .id to the international market, as well as marketing these Domain Names domestically.



