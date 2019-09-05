Asia's premier fashion event CENTRESTAGE opens in HK

HONG KONG, Sept 4, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The fourth edition of CENTRESTAGE, Asia's premier fashion event organised by the HKTDC and sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, opened today and runs until 7 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The four-day extravaganza opened with a showcase of high-calibre local and overseas fashion talents, with more than 40 exciting, engaging events to be held during the show period.

This year's CENTRESTAGE focuses on the "Future Tribes" theme and features three thematic zones: ALLURE - representing craftsmanship, refinement and elegance; ICONIC - displaying avant-garde designs; and METRO - showcasing contemporary, minimalistic expressions of urban life.

CENTRESTAGE hosts some 240 brands from 23 countries and regions, including new Hong Kong participants such as Charlotte Ng Studio, ARTO., YMDH, as well as such overseas brands as ALLEZ LES MOEUFS (Italy), CUMU11ATE (Korea), Goddess Armour (Macau), MIESU (India) and VUTALINH (Vietnam).

The HKTDC brings 36 buying missions to the show, drawing in over 1,500 buyers including Galeries Lafayette from France, VooStore from Germany, Wonder Place from Korea, Isetan from Japan, as well as boutique shops Anyshopstyle, IFACE and Morefeel from Mainland China, along with local representatives from Lane Crawford, Harvey Nichols, I.T, Club 21, Novelty Lane and online shop Farfetch.

Exceptional FASHIONALLY fashion parades

The curtain-opening FASHIONALLY Collection #14 fashion show spotlighted emerging local talents and their brands, including NECRO POON, Lapeewee, KEVIN HO, Fromclothingof, DEMO, ARTO., YMDH and Tak L.

At the FASHIONALLY Presentation staged this afternoon, designer Charlotte Ng showcased her latest collection on an unconventional fashion stage - decorated as an office. Local brands Fake Fan and SFZ & SON will also host exceptional fashion parades under the theme of films and craftsmanship respectively on 5 September.

Trend Talk series

Euromonitor International's Head of Fashion Research Jorge Martin and GOXIP's Vice President Marketing Michele Tardelli this afternoon addressed seminars entitled "Euromonitor: Global Travel Flows and their Impact on Fashion" and "Enabling 'See-Now-Buy-Now' in the Luxury Fashion Arena" respectively. They provided professional insights on trading trends in the retail industry and recent developments in the global fashion industry.

CENTRESTAGE ELITES showcases pre-spring collections

The spotlight opening gala show CENTRESTAGE ELITES, to be held this evening, will see the global launch of pre-spring 2020 collections on the runway from Hong Kong designer Anais Mak's internationally renowned brand, ANAIS JOURDEN, as well as acclaimed New York designer Joseph Altuzarra's brand, ALTUZARRA. Joseph Altuzarra's first runway show in Hong Kong has been made possible with the collaboration of his brand partner JOYCE and the HKTDC. Mr Altuzarra will introduce his spring collection at a JOYCE event.

CENTRESTAGE ELITES will be followed by the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show, featuring the latest collections of Hong Kong designer labels that have participated in international fashion weeks, such as New York, London, Copenhagen and Tokyo. These local brands are 112mountainyam (designer: Mountain Yam), DORISKATH (designer: Doris Kath Chan), FROM ANOTHER PLANETS (designer: Kenax Leung), HARRISON WONG (designer: Harrison Wong), MEIKING NG (designer: June Ng), METHODOLOGY (designer: Glori Tsui) and YEUNG CHIN (designer: Yeung Chin). This show is part of the HKTDC's Fashion Hong Kong campaign, which aims to promote Hong Kong fashion designers and labels in the global fashion arena.

Highlight Events

More fashion events will be held during the fair period. Spotlight events tomorrow (5 September) include Redress Design Award sponsored by CreateHK*, the world's largest sustainable fashion design competition, and Fashion Summit (HK) 2019, Asia's first large-scale conference on sustainable fashion. The Knitwear Innovation and Design Society will present the Knitwear Symphony 2019 and the ninth Hong Kong Young Knitwear Designers' Contest on 6 September (Friday) to promote Hong Kong's knitwear industry. Another highlight of this year's CENTRESTAGE is the final of the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest 2019 (YDC) to be held on 7 September (Saturday), where the 16 shortlisted candidates will compete for five honours.

The first Meet the Visionaries seminar will be held tomorrow (5 September), featuring CENTRESTAGE ELITES participants Anais Mak and Joseph Altuzarra. They will share their challenges and tips on design under the "When East Meets West: Young Creative Forces Reinventing International Runway" theme. Renowned Japanese fashion designer Mihara Yasuhiro will share his ideas at "Crossover Fashion Trend Re-shaping Brand Value" on 6 September.

OPENSTAGE public welcome!

The final day of CENTRESTAGE on 7 September, titled OPENSTAGE, will open to public visitors aged 12 and above free of charge. Attendees will have free access to the Fashionista's Sharing Series, a make-up demonstration by NARS, a sharing session on fashion trends with fashionista Rikko Lee and designers from local brands METHODOLOGY and MEIKING NG, and more. Public visitors will have a chance to check out the latest designs from leading local and overseas brands. Retail sales of selected brands will be available.

Websites

CENTRESTAGE: http://centrestage.com.hk

Fashion Hong Kong: http://www.fashionhongkong.com

Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest: http://www.fashionally.com/

Photo download: https://bit.ly/2lvAtTW



© Scoop Media

