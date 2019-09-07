World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Child Rights Committee to review 8 nations

Saturday, 7 September 2019, 10:25 am
Press Release: United Nations Human Rights Commissioner


GENEVA (6 September 2019) — The UN Child Rights Committee will meet in Geneva from 9 to 27 September to review children’s rights in Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mozambique, Portugal, and the Republic of Korea. The Committee will also review Georgia under the Optional Protocol on sale of children. It will further review Georgia and Panama under the Optional Protocol on children in armed conflict.

The above are among the States parties to the Child Rights Convention and its Optional Protocols, and so are required to undergo regular reviews on how they are implementing the Committee’s previous recommendations and the Convention or its Optional Protocols. The Committee will hold dialogues with delegations from the respective governments.

The public sessions will take place in the ground floor conference room of Palais Wilson in Geneva. A programme of work is available on-line.

On Monday, 16 September at the Palais des Nations, the Child Rights Committee will launch a public exhibition on pledges made by States with respect to children’s rights at 13:30 in the Salon des Pas Perdus. It will then host a public event from 15:00 to 18:00 in Room XVI on “30 years of children’s rights: Where we are and where we want to be” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Convention. Further information is available on-line. https://www.ohchr.org/EN/HRBodies/CRC/Pages/CRC30.aspx

The recommended hashtag for the meeting is #CRC82 and for the CRC 30th anniversary #childrights and #CRC30. The sessions will be webcast live at http://webtv.un.org/live.

Further information about the session is available on the Web page for the session.
Information about media accreditation is also available on-line.

The Committee is scheduled to publish its findings on the respective States on 3 October 2019, and to hold a press conference on the same day (to be confirmed).

