Trintech Announces Newly Appointed CFO, CRO and CSO

Wednesday, 11 September 2019

Trintech Continues to Invest in Top Talent to Serve Its Customers and Drive Strategic Growth



DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE, Sept 11, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced the appointment of Omar Choucair as Chief Financial Officer and Russ Hubbard as Chief Revenue Officer of Trintech. In addition, Robert Michlewicz has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer.

"I am thrilled to announce these additions of skill and scope to the Trintech leadership team," said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. "As we continue to scale the business and drive our core strategy of helping organizations of all sizes simplify and transform their financial processes, these executives will have an integral part in our ongoing success."

Choucair is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience leading both financial and administrative organizations for public and private software/services companies. He has completed numerous M&A transactions and has managed both public and private equity/debt financings. Prior to joining Trintech, Choucair was the CFO of Multiview, a Warburg Pincus-backed B2B software platform providing marketing services to over 17,000 B2B customers in North America. Choucair also served as the CFO of DGFastchannel/Sizmek (NASDAQ:SZMK), a B2B software platform delivering mission-critical media content. "Omar brings a wealth of knowledge to our finance and accounting team from his previous experience leading both private and public organizations to help drive operating efficiency and profitability," continues Mackintosh. "This experience will be vital as we continue to rapidly scale our organization."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Hubbard will be responsible for driving integration and alignment between all revenue-related functions across all global distribution channels for Trintech. Hubbard spent his early career opening international markets for technology firms, and over time expanded to include roles as Corporate VP/GM for Japan at SafeNet and most recently as Chief Revenue Officer at Ephesoft. Prior to Ephesoft, Hubbard was Vice President, Global Sales at Omnitracs (a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company). "Following a record-breaking 1st half of new customer adoption and expansion, I am confident Russ's experience in go-to-market strategy and execution will continue that strong momentum into the second half of our fiscal year and years to come," concludes Mackintosh.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Michlewicz is responsible for forming partnerships and key strategic alliances worldwide, as well as monitoring market trends to provide strategic developments for Trintech. Michlewicz is an authority in the areas of disclosure management and regulatory compliance and assisted the SEC with the establishment of its initial online filing efforts, working with companies through SOX 404 and XBRL mandates.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visitwww.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

