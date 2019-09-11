Onesecure Asia Partners with Accedian

Wednesday, 11 September 2019

Onesecure Asia Partners with Accedian to Enhance its Visibility-as-a-Service Suite



The collaboration brings together an end-to-end cybersecurity and performance solution securing the physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure of businesses and improving IT infrastructure performance.

SINGAPORE, Sept 11, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Onesecure Asia, a Singapore-based Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), today announced its partnership with Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end-user experience solutions, to enhance their 'Visibility-as-a-Service' offerings with Accedian's Skylight solution. The partnership will provide enterprises with complete visibility into their IT infrastructure performance across platforms, enhancing their performance and strengthening their cyber resilience.

The Visibility-as-a-Service solution will ensure end-to-end network and application performance visibility, in addition to threat monitoring services. It empowers SMEs and start-ups to gain insight into their operations, and more important the experience of their end users, without investing in the creation of an internal security operations center. With full visibility across network services and application chains, SMEs can make the most efficient use of digital assets to realize business goals and strengthen their competitive positions.

Cybersecurity has become a key factor for businesses while choosing partners. With an increasing number of businesses going digital, their exposure to potential online threat has increased. Hence there is a strong business need for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) to have a robust cybersecurity system that involves early detection and diagnosis. Nearly, 56 per cent of SMEs in Singapore experienced a cyber incident in 2018, highlighting the vast visibility gap between cyber threat and their readiness in handling them.

While security remains a strong focus, SMEs looking to enhance their digital presence also struggle with improving their IT infrastructure and application performance. Overcoming this challenge to deliver an optimal end-user experience requires complete infrastructure visibility not just on premise but also across the cloud and software containers. Enterprises should be able to identify and resolve any IT infrastructure issues immediately. Comprehensive network visibility is therefore vital to the security and performance of the network and applications that run on it.

"As enterprises go digital, having a holistic view of their IT infrastructure will become a critical component of a strong and resilient digital presence. By partnering with Accedian, we are now able to offer companies the ability to control the cybersecurity and performance of Physical and Virtual infrastructure through complete infrastructure visibility," said Edmund How, Managing Director, Onesecure Asia.

"The combination of Onesecure and Accedian provides a comprehensive solution for companies who desire control over their infrastructure's performance, end user experience and cybersecurity. This partnership offers real-time insight into infrastructure performance, which in turn reduces the duration for issue resolution. The ability to provide both macro intelligence and the micro-detail view fills in a visibility gap that could jeopardize digital transformation and cloud migration projects," said Benny Lim, VP Sales Enterprise Asia, Accedian.

The complexity of IT infrastructure has steadily increased in the past few years. Businesses need to have clear visibility of their the physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure to achieve greater control over their network, application performance and cybersecurity. The visibility-as-a-service suite facilitates the allocation of tasks and prompt resolution of issues, helping businesses deliver optimal end-user experience, achieve business objectives, and accelerate business growth with an effective management system.

About Onesecure

ONESECURE Asia's expertise and services are built around its mission to provide reliable, robust and scalable technology solutions to cater its customers' needs. ONESECURE's solutions enable customers to fully grasp when, where, who, what, and how their data is being processed at every stage of the information cycle. At the core of our cyber defense strategy is cybersecurity monitoring where we offer customers the ability to understand and control their infrastructure with our Managed Services. Visitwww.onesecureasia.com.

About Accedian

Accedian is the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, dedicated to providing our customers with the ability to assure their digital infrastructure, while helping them to unlock the full productivity of their users. We are committed to empowering our customers with the ability to see far and wide across their IT and network infrastructure and a microscopic ability to dive deep and understand the experience of every user, helping them to delight their own customers each and every time. For more information, visitwww.accedian.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Accedian

