Malaysia In View projects positive outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) welcomed over 150 delegates to its conference, Malaysia in View, on 3 September in Kuala Lumpur, for a full day of sessions with the best of both local and international players in Malaysia to discuss the state of the video industry here as it moves into the age of digital convergence.

The theme of collaboration cut across all discussions and sessions, even when it came to the issue of regulation. Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin, Chief Compliance Officer of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) shared that a more collaborative approach and co-creation between regulators and content creators is needed in the industry in this 21st century. The MCMC also welcomed industry players coming up with their own proposals for Online Curated Content (OCC) to propose to the government.

Malaysia has seen tremendous growth in the streaming of online content. Media Prima in particular, has had success in continuing to engage with a millennial audience since the move of its streaming and on-demand service, TonTon, to YouTube. However, Datuk Kamal Khalid, Group MD of Media Prima, reiterated the need for competitors to identify their commonalities and collaborate more to make Malaysian local content stronger together.

While local content and original IP continues to reign amongst consumers across all platforms in Malaysia, piracy is still the biggest threat to the media and entertainment industry as online and digital piracy remains rife in the region. A new study commissioned by the Asia Video Industry Association's Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and conducted by YouGov, revealed that 23% of Malaysian online consumers use a TV box which can be used to stream pirated television and video content and 50% of all online consumers have used piracy streaming websites to access premium content. Louis Boswell, CEO, AVIA, emphasised, "We as an industry need to work together with the government a lot more to educate the consumers that piracy is content theft and it is having a profound impact on the industry."

Another hot discussion topic amongst the industry's key players was the challenge of keeping the Pay TV ecosystem thriving alongside the new digital economy as more competitors enter the landscape in an already crowded marketplace. Director of Content for Astro, Agnes Rozario, remains fiercely positive, "There is no denying that TV advertising, even with all the available digital options, is still the most persuasive." Added Avi Himatsinghani, Founder and CEO of Rewind Networks, "It's a new world we live in, and we have to play it well."

The "In View" events are designed to bring together government officials, key in-country business heads, and international and local experts to discuss crucial issues relevant to the industry. Malaysia in View was supported by our sponsors Measat, Shemaroo, Viaacess-Orca and Vindicia.

About the Asia Video Industry Association

The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry. AVIA is also committed to its mission in working with and representing the interests of the satellite industry. AVIA evolved from Casbaa in 2018.





© Scoop Media

