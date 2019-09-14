World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Tribute to the Late Tonga Prime Minister Hon. ‘Akilis Pohiva

Saturday, 14 September 2019, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Pacific Leadership Forum

Pacific People in Aotearoa Pays Tribute to the Late Tonga Prime Minister Hon. ‘Akilis Pohiva

“Ua malie toa, malo tau.’

May I firstly convey on behalf of the Pacific Leadership Forum, our deepest condolences to the immediate family of Hon Samiuela 'Akilisi Pohiva.

To His Majesty King George Tupou VI and the Royal Family, His Majesties Government, Nobles of the Realm and the people of the Kingdom of Tonga, we mourn with you.

We also celebrate the man that he was. He was a son, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, teacher, activist, politician and leader.

Great leaders show up during troubled times and are not just spectators. They drive for reform and change. They stand for something. 'Akilisi chose to stand for the common man. He strove for justice, equality and for human rights in often difficult circumstances. Yet, despite being arrested and even thrown into jail for his beliefs, he remained firm. He never changed his stance or compromised his own values, and his many supporters loved him for that. Testament to the fact he was first elected in 1987 to public office and he largely remained in Parliament as one of the most dominant political figure of his time. Eventually becoming the first commoner to be elected Prime Minister of Tonga by Parliament.

There can be no denying the legacy that 'Akilisi has left behind, and I am mindful of that beautiful Tongan proverb - Kuo mapaki e fa ka oku kei 'alaha... though the pandanus fruit has split it's fragrance lingers on. Indeed, his legacy will live on. 'Akilisi shares a name with the mightiest of Greek warriors at the battle of Troy, Achilles. 'Akilisi was a fearless advocate for democracy and tried his best to lead by example. There has been no other champion for democracy quite like him in the Kingdom of Tonga.

So, like the brave Achilles, rest now brave 'Akilisi and know that you have fought the good fight, you have finished the race and kept the faith.

Toka a koe 'i he nonga moe fiemalie 'a e 'Otua.

Faka'apa'apa atu mo e lotu hufia

Teleiai Edwin Puni
Chairman
Pacific Leadership Forum

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Pacific Leadership Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

For NZ, It Was May 6: Earth Overshoot Day 2019 Is The Earliest Ever

Humanity is currently using nature 1.75 times faster than our planet’s ecosystems can regenerate. This is akin to using 1.75 Earths... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 