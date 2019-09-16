World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Hong Kong lawmaker to address UNHRC tomorrow

Monday, 16 September 2019, 8:00 am
Press Release: UN Watch

GENEVA, September 15, 2019 — Hong Kong lawmaker Tanya Chan will tomorrow address the United Nations Human Rights Council, regarding the crackdown on the island's pro-democracy protests, announced the Geneva-based human rights organization UN Watch.

Ms. Chan, a member of Hong Kong's Legislative Council, practicing barrister, and co-founder of the Civic Party, will tell the world body how the situation of human rights in Hong Kong has deteriorated drastically since the anti-extradition movement exploded in June, particularly the escalation of police violence, which has endangered the personal safety and freedom of expression of demonstrators, journalists, and the general public.

In June, Ms. Chan was given a jail sentence of eight months for "public nuisance offences," suspended for two years, over her involvement in the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests.

In July, when UN Watch, an accredited non-governmental organization at the UN, invited Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist Denise Ho to address the 47-nation UNHRC, China interrupted repeatedly to try to stop the testimony.

UN Watch leads a coalition of 25 human rights NGOs that holds the annual Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy, a global gathering of activists who support dissidents and political prisoners.


