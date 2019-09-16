World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Justice for people with disability at last

Monday, 16 September 2019, 8:13 am
Press Release: People with Disability Australia - PWDA

People with disability around Australia are hoping today’s opening of the Disability Royal Commission will be the start of bringing us justice for violence against us.

“Today’s historic opening of the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation against People with Disability is the result of decades of work from people with disability, who have not had our voices heard,” said Jeff Smith, CEO, People with Disability Australia.

“The terrible toll that violence and abuse has taken on people with disability will finally be brought to light, as people with disability start to tell their stories to the Commission.”

“The Disability Royal Commission needs to be the start of the significant changes that are needed to stop the violence against us, such as ending segregation and discrimination against us.”

People with Disability Australia will be attending the opening hearing of the Disability Royal Commission in Brisbane today, as people with disability are already asking for help to get their submissions in.

People with disability experience much higher rates of violence than our peers without disability. People with intellectual disability are ten times more likely to experience violence than people without disability and twenty per cent of women with disability report a history of unwanted sex compared to 8.2% of women without disability.

“We know that there are many people with disability around the country who are writing their submissions right now, and sending them in to the Commission,” said Mr Smith.

“It is vital that the Disability Royal Commission accept submissions in whatever form they come in, and understand that people with disability will tell their stories about the abuse they have experienced in a variety of ways.”

“PWDA, like other advocacy organisations, has received a huge number of calls from people with disability who are engaging with the Commission,” said Mr Smith.

“We know how important it will be to make sure that people with disability have the legal, advocacy and counselling support they will need to talk about what happened to them safely and without being retraumatised.”

“We will be listening with interest at today’s opening session to hear how the Disability Royal Commission will be managing the conflicts of interest of two of the Commissioners, that many disability organisations and individuals have raised concerns about. This is something we will continue to keep an eye on, as the Commission unfolds,” said Mr Smith.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from People with Disability Australia - PWDA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

For NZ, It Was May 6: Earth Overshoot Day 2019 Is The Earliest Ever

Humanity is currently using nature 1.75 times faster than our planet’s ecosystems can regenerate. This is akin to using 1.75 Earths... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 