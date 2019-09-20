World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN expert on right to development visits Switzerland

Friday, 20 September 2019, 8:38 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (19 September 2019) – UN Special Rapporteur Saad Alfarargi will visit Switzerland from 23 September to 2 October 2019 to assess the country’s efforts to integrate the right to development into its policies.

“I am looking forward to meeting Government representatives and others working towards implementing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and promoting the realisation of the right to development, and I will aim to identify remaining challenges with a view to making recommendations,” said Alfarargi.

This is the second country visit by the UN expert on the right to development since the mandate was established. Alfarargi will also examine how the Government promotes and guarantees effective popular participation and accountability during the development process.

“I look forward to learning more about Switzerland’s policies on development cooperation and how they affect the advancement of human rights in relation to the 1986 Declaration on the Right to Development,” he said.

The UN expert said he aimed to help the Government strengthen its legislation, policies and practices to address inequalities, including those based on gender and social status.

Alfarargi will meet public officials, international development workers and representatives of civil society in Bern, Biel/Bienne, Lugano and Zug.

The Special Rapporteur will present his preliminary findings at a press conference on 2 October 2019 at 14:30 local time at Hotel Ador in Bern.

He will submit a report on his visit to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in September 2020.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

For NZ, It Was May 6: Earth Overshoot Day 2019 Is The Earliest Ever

Humanity is currently using nature 1.75 times faster than our planet’s ecosystems can regenerate. This is akin to using 1.75 Earths... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 