World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

School Project in East Timor Brings Veterans Together

Monday, 23 September 2019, 11:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

23 September 2019

New Zealand, Australian and Timorese military veterans are working together to bring educational opportunities to East Timorese youth in the town of Same.

Lieutenant Colonel Martin Dransfield, who was Commander of the New Zealand Second Battalion in 2000 and is now the Strategic Advisor to the Falantil-Forças de Defesa de Timor-Leste (F-FDTL), has been working with Australian Mick Jones and Falantil veteran Riak to build an English language school, called the Anzac English Language School, in Same (pronounced Sa-meh).

“Mick runs a veterans’ programme called Timor Awakening for mainly Australian former service personnel,” Lieutenant Colonel Dransfield said. “It gives them the opportunity to return to a theatre of operation and connect with the local community, as well as with their personal experience of military service.

“He asked if we could make the English language school an Australian and New Zealand project and I thought it was a fantastic opportunity.”

In July, Lieutenant Colonel Dransfield visited Same with retired New Zealand Army Sergeant Major Phil Burgess and met Riak, a Falantil commander during the Indonesian occupation. Riak has donated land for the English language school, which is also the site of a post-graduate university focussing on health education and engineering.

“A lot of Timorese veterans are now giving back to their communities and his dream is that the young Timorese get the opportunities that he didn’t have,” Lieutenant Colonel Dransfield said.

“Learning English gives young Timorese opportunities to go overseas and bring back skills to develop their country.”

Lieutenant Colonel Dransfield and Mr Burgess, along with Australian veterans, began by clearing the land of scrub and waste, then spent two days digging the foundations for the school.

“It was pretty tough to be honest but when you’re digging alongside Vietnam veterans there’s no way you can slack off,” Lieutenant Colonel Dransfield said.

“We had a Timorese civil engineer overseeing us, so it was a fantastic pulling together of our three countries.”

Now, just a couple of months later, the school is being officially opened.

“It demonstrates that when people work together for a common cause, anything can be achieved,” Lieutenant Colonel Dransfield said.

Riak’s aspiration for the Anzac English Language School is to encourage former service personnel to teach English there. Accommodation blocks have been built and there is a place overlooking the valley for quiet reflection and remembrance.

“Anyone who has served overseas in a capability-building role knows how rewarding it is. This project gives former service personnel a chance to continue that kind of work,” Lieutenant Colonel Dransfield said.

People interested in the project can contact Lieutenant Colonel Dransfield on martin.dransfield@nzdf.mil.nz.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 