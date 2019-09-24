Climate Action Portal Registers 28 Initiatiatives

23 September, New York – The Global Climate Action portal has captured the 28 new initiatives that are being presented today to United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, at the Climate Action Summit. These have been developed specifically to drive an upsurge in cooperation that will bend emissions downward while building the resilience of those already being hit.

To view the initiatives in detail, please visit the dedicated webpage, which also brings together the announcements made at the Youth Summit on 21 September, as well as accompanying reports released in the lead-up to and during Monday’s main event https://climateaction.unfccc.int/views/events.html

As the official repository for the practical initiatives that were developed for the Summit, the Global Climate Action portal will remain engaged in the follow-up of the commitments made today and will work to further scale-up and monitor the initiatives to achieve the promised objectives.

This work will begin in earnest at COP25 in Santiago, where an in-depth report will be published – analyzing the potential of these initiatives to support the goal to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. Over time, the progress of these initiatives and their members will be tracked to build momentum towards 2020 – when countries are expected to submit enhanced national climate plans – and also ahead of the next global stock-take in 2023.

The initiatives already demonstrate that achieving the 1.5°C goal will require the mobilization of all actors across society – countries, regions, cities, companies, investors, and other organizations – working collaboratively toward reducing emissions to essentially zero by mid-century. The immediate objective for the 28 initiatives, therefore, will be to significantly build their respective memberships in the coming years to address the scale of the climate emergency.

The initiatives are organized under the Summit’s nine Action Areas, which were identified and prioritized by the UN Secretary-General as a means of ensuring that actions announced at the Summit are as impactful as possible.

Over the last seven months, these Action Areas have been led by 19 countries and supported by many international organizations. They cover the spectrum of climate-related issues, including mitigation, politics and society, young people and the public, energy, infrastructure, industry, adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions and climate finance.

Overall, the portal’s Summit page celebrates the public-private partnerships forged by governments and other leaders who are collectively paving the way to avert climate crisis and safeguard a prosperous future for all.

About the Global Climate Action portal

Launched by UN Climate Change, Peru and France in 2014, the portal was born from the realization that addressing climate change will take ambitious, broad-based action by all sectors of society, public and private.

It helped to build momentum and support the adoption of the Paris Agreement at COP21 in 2015. With the portal’s inclusion in the outcome, countries welcomed the efforts of these actors to scale up their climate actions and encouraged the registration of these actions on NAZCA.

The Global Climate Action portal is a unique collaboration between UN Climate Change and its core data partners: CDP, ICLEI-CDP unified reporting system, Climate Initiative Bonds, the UN Environment's Climate Initiatives Platform, Global Covenant of Mayors, Investors on Climate Change, The Climate Group, and UN Global Compact.

For further information and Frequently Asked Questions, please visit the ‘About’ section of the portal:

https://climateaction.unfccc.int/views/about.html





