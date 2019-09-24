World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Hate speech exacerbating societal, racial tensions

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 8:51 am
Press Release: UN News

Hate speech, both online and offline, has “exacerbated societal and racial tensions, inciting attacks with deadly consequences around the world”, according to an open letter released on Monday by nearly two dozen independent United Nations experts.

“We are alarmed by the recent increase in hateful messages and incitement to discrimination and hatred against migrants, minority groups and various ethnic groups, as well as the defenders of their rights, in numerous countries”, the letter read.

The experts maintain that hate speech “has become mainstream in political systems worldwide and threatens democratic values, social stability and peace”, saying that it coarsens public discourse and weakens “the social fabric” of countries.

They note that through international human rights law and principles, States have committed to international human rights standards that guarantee “equality and non-discrimination rights”, saying that States are required to take “strong action against racist and xenophobic speech”.

“We are gravely concerned that leaders, senior government officials, politicians and other prominent figures spread fear among the public against migrants or those seen as ‘the others’, for their own political gain”, the 23 stressed, pointing to the demonization of entire groups of people as “dangerous or inferior” and having led to “catastrophic tragedies in the past”.

Observing that public figures globally are attempting “to stoke ethnic tensions and violence by spreading hate speech targeting the vulnerable” the experts maintained that “such rhetoric aims to dehumanize minority groups and other targeted people, and, in the case of migrants, fosters discriminatory discourse about who ‘deserves’ to be part of a community”.

A call to stop hatred

Furthermore, limiting the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people limit progress towards the eradication of violence and discrimination against them.

Underscoring the need to stop it, they flagged a correlation between exposure to hate speech and the number of hate crimes committed.

To curb xenophobic attacks on migrants and prevent incitement against all marginalized groups, the UN experts called on public officials, politicians and media “to assume their collective responsibility to promote societies that are tolerant and inclusive” and to redouble their efforts in holding the culpable accountable.

“We believe that these efforts will help make countries safer and foster the inclusive and peaceful societies that we would all like and deserve to live in”, they concluded.

Click here for a full list of signatories.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 