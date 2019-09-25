Philippines' AP Cargo reinforces digital transformation

MANILA & CHENNAI, IN, Sept 24, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Philippines' leading domestic provider of express logistics for air cargo and other goods, AP Cargo Logistic Network Corp. today announced the go-live of a powerful cloud-based Logistics ERP suite enabled by Ramco Systems, to improve tracking, planning and management of its air freight operations in more than 80 branches nationally.

Ramco's Logistics Software implemented at AP Cargo includes modules for Transport Management System, Fleet Maintenance System, Supply Chain Management, Finance Management as well as Human Capital Management.

Built for third-party logistics providers, freight forwarders and courier service providers, Ramco's multi-functional logistics ERP software has been implemented worldwide, enabling over 1,200 users at AP Cargo track, plan, and manage more than 550 vehicles and other valuable assets over their smartphones.

Ramco's Command Center feature now offers AP Cargo's senior management true end-to-end connectivity, visibility and control of the entire operations globally, thereby simplifying operations. The solution's enhanced mobility features and Ramco's Unify Mobile App offers AP Cargo and its customers detailed and real-time asset tracking (location of cargo 24/7), stock status and visibility, thereby eliminating potential revenue leakage.

Commenting on the go-live, Dr. Virgilio R. Villacorte, President and CEO, AP Cargo, said, "Given that Philippines' logistics sector is on a growth trajectory, there was an urgent need for us to adopt IT solutions to accelerate operational competence and infrastructure. Ramco has future-proofed our tech backbone and has also gone the extra mile by rigorously testing the application, to ensure seamless adoption, no matter what the circumstances."

Randi Ovidio G. Lorica, Deputy CEO & Project Manager, AP Cargo, said, "Apart from providing us with a one-stop logistics solution, Ramco Logistics Software has also effectively blended with our in-house systems for hub operations. It has transformed AP Cargo into a technology enabled organization, making us a preferred express logistics company in the Philippines."

Commenting on achieving yet another milestone, P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Group, said, "Ramco entered the Philippine market in 2016 and since then has seen astounding growth with many new project wins. Our Logistics ERP suite has helped many leading logistics companies in the Philippines by providing them with a competitive advantage in the now continuously growing and competitive logistics sector. Our partnership and go-live with AP cargo has marked another milestone for us as we strive to strategically position ourselves as one of the leading ERP players in the country."

"Having built a specialised solution to address the LSP segment, we are happy to see good uptake of our comprehensive suite which is driving digitization and business transformation of our clients. The smooth project go-live at AP Cargo is yet another feather in our Logistics cap which reinforces the sturdiness of the solution, the detailed project planning and impeccable partnership between both the teams," added Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems.

Ramco Logistics Software is an integrated and smart platform engineered to provide an end to end comprehensive business solution for 3PLs, Contract Logistics, Freight Forwarders, Project Cargo, Reefer Logistics, E-Commerce Logistics and Parcel/Express Service Providers. Infused with AI & ML, the next-gen technology platform includes Transport Management Solution (TMS), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Fleet & Asset Management, X-Dock Hub Management, Automated Contract & Billing, Procurement, Profitability, with ERP Financials and Payroll. Complete with Optimisation, APIs, Chatbot, Mobility and Analytics, Ramco Logistics Software was recognised as a 'Notable Vendor' in Gartner's Asia-Pacific Context: Magic Quadrant for Transport Management System.

Gartner's recent Asia/Pacific Context: Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems throws light on the Asia/Pacific TMS market and vendors. Ramco Systems is identified as a Notable Vendor in the report. Click here to read report. https://bit.ly/2mFWAHD

About AP Cargo Logistics Network Corporation

AP Cargo established in the year 1972 as a simple trading firm, which later on ventured into the Shipping and logistics industry. The company in 1981 pioneered into air-shipping in the Philippines under the name MBS trading. In 1991 MBS Trading was renamed AP Marine Philippine Trading, following the company's speciality in delivering aero packages. In the year 2000 AP Cargo group of companies transitioned into AP Cargo Logistics Network. AP Cargo was selected to be Cebu Pacific's authorised logistics agent and Avon's exclusive handler of Visayas and Mindanao air shipments. The company has also been consistently present in Business Profile's Philippine Top 7000 Corporations. AP Cargo was designated as Philippine Airlines' authorised cargo agent.

At present, AP Cargo has remained steadfast in its devotion to achieving its goal with only the highest ethical and professional standards. It has linked the country together more than any other domestic shipping and logistics provider with its substantial network of ports and stores; thus, it is distinguished as the country's leading air freight shipping provider. For more information visit: https://apcargo.com.ph/

About Ramco Systems

Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On the Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Active ERP leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by building features such as Talk It - which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands, Bot it - which allows users to complete transactions using natural conversations; Mail It - transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It - mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It - a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.

With 1900+ employees spread across 24 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others, are what makes the team say, Thank God it's Monday!

- Only APAC vendor to be positioned in Gartner Magic Quadrant for ERP, Cloud Financials, Cloud HCM and EAM;

- Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix for Next-Gen Payroll Services;

- Winner Global Payroll Transformation Project of the Year - 2019 by Global Payroll Association;

- Winner of 2018 ISG Paragon Awards Australia, for 'Best Imagination' Award



© Scoop Media

