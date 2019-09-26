Colt launches new online hub for Asia

TOKYO, Sept 26, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Colt Technology Services has today announced that Colt Online, Colt's user-friendly online tool for Colt customers and partners, is now available for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The tool has been utilised by more than 20,000 customers in Europe since its launch in 2008 and, with this extension to Asia, Colt customers in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea are able to access Colt Online in their localised language (English/Japanese).

Colt Online is simple to use and gives customers the ability to create incident tickets which are assigned in real time, track ticket status and update any tickets raised, view your live services and see any planned maintenance works. Additional benefits include the availability of real-time data 24/7, faster ticket creation, a common platform for European and APAC customers and easy data exports available in one click.

Colt's President and Regional Executive for Asia, Kenji Hioki said: "At Colt we put the customer at the heart of everything we do. As an organisation we want to make the experience customers have with Colt as easy and seamless as possible. We are pleased to be able to provide Colt Online for our customers in Asia, offering them online benefits that our customer in Europe have been enjoying for a number of years."

Some of the customers have already created their accounts so far and we expect more customers to be added in the next phase of the launch, as the tool looks to cover both order management and invoicing.

The APAC region has grown into an increasingly important area for Colt with large investments in many of their key offerings. There have been significant increases to its Optical and Ethernet infrastructure, its SIP Trunking offerings and its SD WAN services, in the region.

The newly launched Colt Online tool will help Colt realise their vision of being the most customer orientated business in the industry and will help support the expanding network, of 90 data centres and 2,500 on net buildings, in the APAC region.

About Colt

Colt aims to be the leader in enabling customers' digital transformation through agile and on-demand, high bandwidth solutions. The Colt IQ Network connects 900+ data centres across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with over 27,500 on net buildings and growing.

Colt has built its reputation on putting customers first. Customers include data intensive organisations spanning over 213 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in its industry and able to provide the best customer experience at a competitive price. For more information, please visitwww.colt.net.



