World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Nauru President warns of ‘economic Armageddon'

Friday, 27 September 2019, 10:54 am
Press Release: UN News

Climate change is putting Pacific tuna fish stocks at risk, potentially creating an “economic Armageddon” for Nauru, President Lionel Aingimea warned the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

The President said tuna fishing generates $6 billion annually for the handful of small island developing States known as the Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA), a 1982 accord on fisheries management.

“This fishery is projected to disperse and disappear from the waters of the nine-member countries and territories of the PNA in the not too distant future: another victim of the climate crisis,” he told fellow world leaders.

“Sea level rise is not only about an existential threat to our small and low-lying island. Climate change also threatens an economic Armageddon if the tuna fishery disappears.”

Nauru, among the smallest countries on the planet, has been pushing for action to support small island developing States in the face of the climate crisis.

President Aingimea reported on national projects that address sustainable development and climate action. For example, the Green Climate Fund and other partners are supporting the upgrade of the maritime port which will boost food and energy security, as well as the local economy.

The President explained that currently ships bringing basic goods to the country must moor at sea while smaller vessels ferry their cargo to shore: a costly set-up which can be affected by unpredictable weather conditions.

“The new port has the potential to become a hub of commerce for our small island and the wider Pacific. Value-added services for fishing and shipping vessels will become viable in Nauru. It will become far easier for ship crews to disembark, providing local business owners with more business opportunities. The port will also open new markets to our exports and facilitate development of new trade partners, new trade ventures, all of which will provide a more diversified and reliable revenue stream for our economy,” he said.

Nauru is also advancing on the Higher Ground initiative, which will see houses and other critical infrastructure moved from coastal areas to the interior.

President Aingimea described it as an “historic opportunity” to build resistance to climate change and sea level rise.

“The new port facility and the Higher Ground initiative, along with an aggressive push on renewable energy and efficiency, serve as the major cornerstones of a sustainable development strategy that has the potential to create good jobs, generate new revenue streams, and radically improve our fiscal situation,” he said.

“More importantly, those efforts will finally create a wealth of new opportunities for our youth: something that has gone missing in Nauru for a generation.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 