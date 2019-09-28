Saudi Arabia: Experts urge freedom for Loujain Al-Hathloul



GENEVA (27 September 2019) – UN human rights experts have joined forces to urge Saudi Arabia to release Loujain Al-Hathloul whose arrest 500 days ago marked the start of a crackdown against women human rights defenders across the country.

Ms Al-Hathloul, who was detained on spurious national security grounds, had been instrumental in the movement to allow women to drive, and the push to end male guardianship laws. Saudi Arabia has since received international commendation for its recent efforts to reform discriminatory legislation in these areas.

“It is shockingly hypocritical that Ms Al-Hathloul remains in prison for campaigning to change laws which have since been amended. Indeed, she should never have been imprisoned in the first place for exercising her fundamental rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.” the experts* said.

“In spite of recent improvements in Saudi Arabia’s male guardianship laws, it is imperative that the world does not lose sight of the human rights concerns which persist in the country, as human rights defenders have continued to express.”

Ms Al-Hathloul, who was arrested on 15 May 2018, has said that she has been tortured during her incarceration, but no inquiry into her allegations has taken place. It is also alleged that she turned down a deal offering her freedom in exchange for recanting her statements. Her last hearing, which was scheduled for April 2019, was cancelled, and no new date has been set.

“We call upon the Government to immediately release Ms Al-Hathloul and all other human rights defenders in Saudi prisons, and urge the Government to launch a prompt, effective and independent investigation into whether she has been tortured,” the experts said.

“No one should suffer such adversity for exercising their right to defend the human rights of others.”

UN human rights experts have raised their concerns with the Saudi Government over the crackdown on women human rights defenders on a number of occasions**.

