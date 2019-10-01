World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Orbital Micro Systems partners with the Government of Kerala

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 8:56 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire


Orbital Micro Systems partners with the Government of Kerala to open the Global Earth Observation Centre-of-Excellence

Oxfordshire, UK and Kerala, IN, Sept 30, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Orbital Micro Systems (OMS), a leader in advanced instrumentation for small satellite missions and analysis-ready earth data intelligence platforms, has signed an MoU with the Government of Kerala to establish the Global Earth Observation Centre-of-Excellence (GECOE) in the Kerala SpacePark. As a part of the arrangement, OMS will work with local public and commercial entities to support the education, development and incubation of Earth Observation (EO)-driven companies and sectors across India and the broader ASEAN region.

"We are grateful to the Government of Kerala to be selected to help develop a state-of-the-art facility for Earth Observation innovation and business development that will serve local, regional, and global markets," said William Hosack, Chief Executive Officer for OMS. "Our company looks forward to working with entrepreneurs and experts from Kerala and ASEAN to build a dynamic and successful resource that can leverage advanced EO data to create revenue and jobs."

Based in the US (Boulder, CO) with operations in the UK, OMS develops EO technology that has proven to deliver highly accurate and well-defined weather data. The company recently opened an International Center for Earth Data (ICED) in Edinburgh, UK which processes data from numerous private and public EO sources, making it ready for analysis by customers often within minutes of observation. GECOE will have access to OMS data science and analysis-ready data-sets through the ICED platform, giving entities operating in the SpacePark a strong foundation for building competitive offerings.

Lemon Advisors UK, a strategic partner of OMS, was instrumental in the GECOE agreement. "Lemon demonstrated its expertise for business development in the region, and will continue to assist OMS in identifying businesses that can benefit from GECOE services and data while furthering our business relations throughout ASEAN," noted Hosack.

The MoU comes after the inaugural ceremony on Friday for 'Huddle Kerala 2019' (Sept 27 - 28), one of Asia's largest congregations of start-up ecosystems. The weekend event was organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) which will be cooperating closely with OMS to set up and run the GECOE with the Technopark in Trivandrum. See startupmission.kerala.gov.in.

For more about Orbital Micro Systems and the International Center for Earth Data (ICED), please visitwww.orbitalmicro.com.


ends

