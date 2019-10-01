Top 8 Instagram spots in South Australia

With record numbers of Kiwis heading to South Australia, new research has highlighted it’s perhaps not just the premier food and wine luring them to Adelaide, but how the region’s hot spots and a glass of shiraz look on social media.

A recent survey by rental car company Avis revealed more than a third of millennials (34%) choose a holiday destination based on its photographic potential, highlighting how social media influences travel plans and locations worth visiting.

South Australia is full of ‘Insta-worthy’ hot spots – from McLaren Vale’s cellar door on wheels to the Eyre Peninsula’s Pink Lake.

The research also found 13% of the smashed-avo-loving-generation said they choose travel destinations based solely on how it will look on social media. Almost 240,000 Kiwis admitted they make holiday plans based on its potential to make their friends, family and co-workers jealous.

With this in mind, here are the top eight South Australia spots sure to make your social feed glow and your holiday highlights reel the envy of friends and colleagues.

Kanku-Breakaways Conservation Park, Flinders Ranges & Outback

This aboriginal heritage site, with its expansive sandy desert hills, will make you feel like you have stepped into a scene from Mad Max.

With two lookouts – locally referred to as “Castle” and “Salt and Pepper” – there is ample opportunity to get ‘the shot.’ Take golden hour to the next level at sunset as the dimming sun enhances the natural colours of the desert landscape.

Vivonne Bay Jetty, Kangaroo Island

It’s a beach, but not just any beach. On the beautifully rugged south coast of Kangaroo Island, Vivonne Bay’s curved sandy beach has crystal clear turquoise water and panoramic views of the Southern Ocean, making this hidden paradise a must visit. It’s one photo sure to leave your friends green with envy.

Lake MacDonnell ‘Pink Lake’, Eyre Peninsula

Already one of South Australia’s most photographed locations, it’s the unusual hues created by red algae and the solid salt bed of the lakes that create this natural wonder.

Better yet, at the end of this road lies Eyre Peninsula’s stunning Cactus Beach: an oceanic wonderland, drawing surfers from across the world to its powerful breaks and Southern Ocean swells.

A surreal pair not to be missed.

Down the Rabbit Hole, Fleurieu Peninsula

While travelling Australia in a Kombi, Down the Rabbit Hole owners Domenic and Elise decided they were going to open their very own cellar door – on wheels.

The 1974 vintage Leyland came from Glasgow to Australia 15 years ago and had be fully refurbished to make the most of McLaren Vale’s maritime climate.

The bohemian wonderland has a clear canvas enclosure on top to provide shelter in the winter but comes off to transform into an open rooftop cellar door in summer.

Kangaluna Camp, Eyre Peninsula

Ever wanted to stay in a million-star hotel? This luxury safari tent is your chance to experience uninhibited views of the incredible Outback stars in a rugged landscape teamed with wildlife and over a hundred bird species.

Perfect for nature lovers who want to avoid tourist areas and experience some of Australia’s finest scenery.

Alligator Gorge, Flinders Ranges & Outback

A quintessential slice of rugged terrain that captures the essence of the Southern Flinders Ranges.

Step into the jaws of the gorge and discover another world carved into the ancient rocks over millions of years.

Tucked into Mt Remarkable National Park, at Alligator Gorge you can explore geological formations known as “The Terraces” and a long series of small cascading waterfalls.

Greenly Beach, Eyre Peninsula

Looking for your very own personal rockpool? Just an hour’s drive from Port Lincoln you’ll arrive at Greenly Beach and get just that.

Chill out rockpool-side with a freshly shucked oyster in one hand and glass of famed local wine in the other.

Murphy’s Haystacks, Eyre Peninsula

These breath-taking wind-worn pink granite boulders stick out from an otherwise flat landscape in the Eyre Peninsula.

Estimated to have formed more than 1500 million years ago, it’s well worth taking the time to pose with these geological giants.



© Scoop Media

