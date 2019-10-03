World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Improved access to essential medicines for Polynesia

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 9:54 am
Press Release: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade


Improved access to essential medicines in Polynesia following support from New Zealand will help Pacific people live healthier lives, MFAT Deputy Secretary Jonathan Kings announced today.

The second Polynesian Health Corridors Dialogue is taking place in Auckland from October 3-4, where heads of health from Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Niue, Tokelau, Cook Islands have gathered to meet with representatives from the New Zealand health system.

The dialogue is a key part of the Health Corridors initiative which aims to strengthen links between health sectors in New Zealand and Polynesian countries, and provides an opportunity to discuss issues that are important to all involved.

“Essential medicines are a key building block of primary health care, and Polynesian countries currently lack access to the full range necessary for good health outcomes,” Mr Kings said.

Sessions at the dialogue will include cancer prevention, treatment and care; mental health linkages and support; and leadership and governance support.

“Collaboration is critical if we are to address pressing health issues for Polynesian people both in New Zealand and in the Pacific region,” Mr Kings said.

Because of the recent measles outbreak in Auckland, an information session will also be held on preventing and responding to an outbreak.

New Zealand will provide $8.1 million in funding over five years to improve access to medicines that meet the priority health needs of the people of Polynesia.

The funding will improve pharmaceutical management capability, implement data management software, and improve essential medicines lists and alignment of medical procurement systems across the six Polynesian countries.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 