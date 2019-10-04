UN Child Rights Committee publishes findings



GENEVA (3 October 2019) — The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has published its findings on the countries it examined during its latest session from 9 to 27 September: Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Mozambique, Panama, Portugal, and the Republic of Korea.

The findings contain positive aspects of how the respective States are implementing the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocols, highlight matters of concern and make recommendations.

The findings, officially known as concluding observations, are available online after 13:30 on the session Web page.

The next session of the Committee on the Rights of the Child is scheduled to be held from 20 January to 07 February 2020 to review children’s rights in the following countries: Austria, Belarus, Costa Rica, Rwanda, Hungary and State of Palestine. Hungary is the first country to be reviewed by the Committee under the Simplified Reporting Procedure. More information may be found on the Web page for the session.



