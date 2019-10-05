Campaign launch of “Affirm Dignity | End Euthanasia”

Published on 04 Oct 2019

SUMMARY

New global campaign raising awareness around dangers of euthanasia laws



Launch date on World Hospice and Palliative Care day



VIENNA (4 October 2019) – What does it mean for us to affirm the inherent dignity of every person? On 12 October 2019, ADF International is launching the “Affirm Dignity | End Euthanasia” global campaign in order to raise awareness around euthanasia laws. The launch is dated on World Hospice and Palliative Care Day.

“All people have inherent dignity, no matter their age or health condition. Through the ‘Affirm Dignity | End Euthanasia’ campaign we want to bring this message to as many people as possible. We specifically chose World Hospice and Palliative Care Day to launch this campaign as it reminds us of the utmost respect and care the sick, suffering, elderly, and vulnerable in our society deserve. The legalization of euthanasia sends the message that their lives are not worth living. It implicitly tells the most vulnerable that they are a burden,” said Robert Clarke, Director of European Advocacy for ADF International.

Affirm Dignity | End Euthanasia

The introduction of euthanasia laws in European countries such as Belgium and the Netherlands have consistently been followed by a dramatic rise in the number of cases.

“The slippery slope is on full public display in Belgium, and we can clearly see the tragic consequences. According to the most recent government report, more than six people per day are killed in this way, and that may yet be the tip of the iceberg. The figures expose the truth that, once these laws are passed, the impact of euthanasia cannot be controlled. Belgium has set itself on a trajectory that, at best, implicitly tells its most vulnerable that their lives are not worth living. This is not an example that other countries should follow,” said Paul Coleman, Executive Director of ADF International.

“Affirm Dignity | End Euthanasia”, aims to raise awareness around euthanasia laws and reveal the experience of countries that have already gone down this route. The campaign seeks to inform through personal stories and testimonies, ongoing legal cases, and deep research into the impact of euthanasia on individuals and society. It encourages people all over the world to speak up for the right to life and to affirm every person’s inherent dignity.

Find out more at AffirmDignity.org





