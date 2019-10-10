World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

FAO to call for immediate action to tackle rising obesity

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 8:21 am
Press Release: Food and Agriculture Organisation

Bangkok, Thailand – The regional office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Bangkok will convene a high-level meeting to call for immediate action to curb rising levels of obesity in Asia and the Pacific brought caused by poor diets.

The rates of overweight and obesity have soared in recent years. Worldwide, some two billion people are overweight including 670 million adults who are obese. Meantime, globally, more than 800 million people still suffer from hunger.

The event will take place 18 October 2019 at 14:30 (media in place by 14:00) at the FAO Regional Office 39 Phra Athit Road, Bangkok. Media representatives should RSVP to allan.dow@fao.org (electronic media must allow extra time for security screening – and kindly note dress code below)

Dignitaries participating in this event include Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand (FAO’s Guest of Honour), members of the foreign Diplomatic Corp, senior FAO Officials and the regional heads of other UN Agencies.

A ceremony will also be held to honour the contributions made to food security and improved nutrition by agriculturalists and researchers from five Asia-Pacific countries: Bhutan, Korea (Republic of), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Solomon Islands. The five will receive FAO regional awards, presented to them on FAO’s behalf, by the Princess who is a UN FAO Special Ambassador for Zero Hunger.

The event will be marked by addresses from Her Royal Highness, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative, Kundhavi Kadiresan, and Losaline Ma’asi, a former Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forests from the Kingdom of Tonga. She is an expert on dietary and nutrition issues in the Pacific Islands – a region battling an obesity epidemic.


