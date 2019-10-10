Halle

10 October 2019

The New Zealand Jewish Council is horrified to learn of the attempted white supremacist attack on a synagogue in Halle, Germany, on the most sacred day of the Jewish year, Yom Kippur. Our condolences go to the loved ones of the two people murdered by the attacker outside the synagogue. We are also grateful that primarily due to the security measures the synagogue had in place, another massacre of Jews in their place of worship was thwarted.

Given the clear parallels with the Christchurch attacks, including the attacker livestreaming the incident, we are yet again painfully reminded of the vulnerability of our community and the vital need for protection. We wish to thank the New Zealand Police for their support and presence yesterday, allowing us to reflect on the year that has been, and pray for a better one this year, in which the scourge of violent antisemitism may be defeated.



