World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Human Rights Committee to review 6 nations

Saturday, 12 October 2019, 11:45 am
Press Release: United Nations Human Rights Commissioner


GENEVA (11 October 2019) — The UN Human Rights Committee, which monitors implementation by States of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), will meet in Geneva from 14 October to 8 November 2019 to review the situation for human rights in Belgium, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Czech Republic, Mexico, and Senegal.

All the countries listed above have ratified the ICCPR, and so are required to be reviewed regularly by the Committee of 18 international independent experts. The Committee will hold dialogues with delegations from the respective governments and be briefed by NGOs, national human rights institutions and independent monitoring frameworks.

The public sessions will take place in the ground floor conference room of Palais Wilson in Geneva. The programme of work is available online here.

The sessions will be Webcast live at http://webtv.un.org/, and the recommended hashtag for the meeting will be #CCPR127.

More information, including submitted reports by the States, may be found here. Information about media accreditation is also available online.

At the end of its session, the Committee will publish its findings, known as concluding observations, here on 7 November, and will present them at a press conference on the same day in Press Room 1 of Palais de Nations at 13:30.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from United Nations Human Rights Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 