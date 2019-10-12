Human Rights Committee to review 6 nations



GENEVA (11 October 2019) — The UN Human Rights Committee, which monitors implementation by States of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), will meet in Geneva from 14 October to 8 November 2019 to review the situation for human rights in Belgium, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Czech Republic, Mexico, and Senegal.

All the countries listed above have ratified the ICCPR, and so are required to be reviewed regularly by the Committee of 18 international independent experts. The Committee will hold dialogues with delegations from the respective governments and be briefed by NGOs, national human rights institutions and independent monitoring frameworks.

The public sessions will take place in the ground floor conference room of Palais Wilson in Geneva. The programme of work is available online here.

The sessions will be Webcast live at http://webtv.un.org/, and the recommended hashtag for the meeting will be #CCPR127.

More information, including submitted reports by the States, may be found here. Information about media accreditation is also available online.

At the end of its session, the Committee will publish its findings, known as concluding observations, here on 7 November, and will present them at a press conference on the same day in Press Room 1 of Palais de Nations at 13:30.

© Scoop Media

