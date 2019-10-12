World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN expert on violence against women to visit Bulgaria

Saturday, 12 October 2019, 11:48 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (11 October 2019) – The UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women, Dubravka Šimonović, will visit Bulgaria from 14 to 21 October 2019.

“I will look into issues of violence against women and girls as well as its causes and consequences, including access to shelters, justice and reproductive health services,” Šimonović said.

“I will also consider the challenges faced by women who encounter multiple forms of discrimination and violence, including women from minorities, women with disabilities and migrant and refugee women.”

The Special Rapporteur will meet Government officials, representatives of civil society, UN agencies and the Ombudsperson. She will visit Sofia, Sliven, Haskovo, Dimitrovgrad and Varna.

“I will assess laws, policies, and the provision of services and good practices with a view to recommending measures to the State aimed at eradicating gender-based violence against women and strengthening the implementation of its international obligations on violence against women and women’s human rights,” she said.

“I look forward to engaging in a constructive dialogue with the authorities and to contributing to the reinforcement and protection of women’s rights in Bulgaria.”

The Special Rapporteur will hold a press conference to share the preliminary findings of her visit at 14:00 local time on Monday 21 October at the Bulgaria Telegraph Agency in Sofia. Access will be strictly limited to journalists.

Šimonović will present her final report to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2020.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 