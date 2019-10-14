World's Largest Electronics Marketplace Opens Today

HONG KONG, Oct 13, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 39th HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and the 23rd electronicAsia, jointly organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd, opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and continue until 16 October.

"In the face of global economic challenges, companies around the world are becoming more eager to promote and source innovative products to maintain their competitiveness," said HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau. "As the world's largest electronics marketplace, the Autumn Electronics Fair and electronicAsia together host around 4,300 exhibitors from 24 countries and regions in 2019. The HKTDC is taking the initiative to organise buying missions and strengthen its business-matching services this year to create more business opportunities."

A total of 175 buying missions, comprising 9,441 companies and around 13,293 buyers from around the world, have been arranged by the HKTDC to visit the two fairs, while more than 31,000 buyers pre-registered for the events, showing that exhibitors and buyers alike still believe that the fundamental strengths of Hong Kong remain strong.

To step up its support to exhibitors and buyers, the HKTDC has strengthened its free shuttle bus service and set up HKTDC Service Counters in the Buffer Hall at Hong Kong International Airport to handle buyer enquiries and pre-registration. New Buyer Concierge Desks have also been set up at the fair venue to connect businesses.

Autumn Electronics Fair showcases innovative technology trends

The Autumn Electronics Fair has brought together about 3,740 exhibitors in 2019. The Tech Hall, an annual highlight of the fair, sees the launch of a new AI & Voice Recognition zone to showcase the latest electronic products and innovative technologies, alongside other thematic zones such as Robotics & Unmanned Tech, 3D Printing, Smart Tech, Virtual Reality and the Startup zone. The Hall of Fame gathers the latest electronic products from more than 580 top international brands, including Switzerland's SKROSS, Italy's LAICA and ODOYO from the United States. Nine group pavilions include new pavilions from Guangdong and Nanjing in Mainland China and India.

The Autumn Electronics Fair showcases innovative electronics and cutting-edge technologies from around the world, capturing the attention of global buyers. Featured exhibits include:

1. Robotics & Unmanned Tech

- U06 intelligent robot: Featuring an all-new algorithm and motion chip, the U06 robot combines the use of wheels and lower body postures to move across different surfaces, from rocky roads and carpets to lift doors, with greater movement capabilities and interactivity. (Booth: GH-D10)

- Quincy robot tutor: This robotic tutor teaches children aged three to eight to draw by breaking down a picture into various lines and shapes. (Booth: CH-P06)

- DONI-V13 robot vacuum cleaner: The cleaner supports voice control through Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Using gyroscope navigation, it enhances cleaning efficiency by building its own track record. (Booth: 1C-B09)

2. Start-up innovations

- AirXED X.1 smart circulation fan: This next-generation fan doubles as an Internet of Things home hub, featuring a detachable smart infrared controller that can control other devices in the home. (Booth: CH-F02)

- Walkpner smart walking stick device: Awarded the Chicago Good Design Award, the device features an innovative automatic solar charging function, fall alarm and GPS notification. (Booth: CH-C21)

- AIMS wearable motion sensors: The sensors can monitor, record and analyse youngsters' sports and health data to help with training management and efficiency evaluation. (Booth: CH-C20)

3. Wearables

- PERO wearable device: Users can wear PERO on the back or palm of the hand to control computers and smart phones using hand-gesture commands, creating a new user experience. (Booth: 5C-A12)

4. Healthcare Electronics

- STRIG micro-vibration handheld massager: Featuring an ergonomic blade design, the massager can treat deep muscle tissue and accelerate the rate of muscle recovery by incorporating advanced micro-vibration and micro-current technologies. (Booth: 5C-B11)

5. 3D Printing

- GenieRay 1 3D printer: Simply connect the printer to a monitor, keyboard and mouse to complete printing within three minutes. Using stereolithography technology, the printer can deliver professional quality prints and includes 3D modelling and slicing capabilities. (Booth: 5C-B07)

Symposium unveils 5G prospects

The Symposium on Innovation & Technology will be held tomorrow (14 October) to examine the latest developments and applications of 5G technology under the topic of "Intelligent Connectivity: 5G and Beyond". Nicolas Yang, Secretary for Innovation and Technology of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), will deliver the opening speech at the event, while speakers will include representatives from ASTRI, China Mobile, Google, HKT, imec, KeySight Technologies, Nokia, NVIDIA and PwC.

The Tech Hall features the new Nanjing 5G Pavilion to present how 5G commercialisation will provide solutions for industries and households. Exhibits include a 5G-compatible industrial robotic arm, which can receive messages and commands in a faster and smoother way through a 5G network, and a 3D holographic smart monitor that can display more realistic 3D scenes thanks to the high-speed wireless transmission provided by 5G.

The fair will also feature a series of start-up-themed events including the Media Pitch Day, Startup Smart Launch sessions, Investment Matchmaking, various sharing sessions, and Meet the Mentor sessions to provide a platform where entrepreneurs can connect with potential partners. Start-ups can also meet and exchange insights with angel investors and technological services companies under the Foxconn Technology Group.

The fourth Value Creation for Technology: Investment Pitching Competition taking place on the afternoon of 15 October aims to unearth innovative projects that create commercial value through technology, and match entrepreneurs with angel investors to create more business opportunities. The competition will be officiated by Dr Bernard Chan, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government, and Gordon Lo, Director General of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries.

Cutting-edge production technologies at electronicAsia

Held concurrently with the Autumn Electronics Fair, electronicAsia presents several thematic zones including Power Supplies, Printed Circuit Board & EMS, World of Display Technology, Wireless and Sensor Technologies, Keyboards & Switches and Electronic Components. The fair provides an important sourcing platform for the upstream supply chain in the electronics industry.

Seminars cover range of hot topics

The seminar "Blockchain in Industrial IoT - the Next Big Thing?" held this afternoon (13 October) featured experts from technology corporations discussing blockchain applications in smart communications, smart city development, and building and logistics management.

The Hong Kong Electronic Forum on 15 October will feature German robotic programming expert Wandelbots, leading US smart manufacturing corporation Automated Precision Inc, Hong Kong semiconductor specialist Solomon Systech, and LED monitor producer Deepsky, to discuss topics related to microelectronics and advanced manufacturing. The Product Presentation by Electronic Industries Award 2019 Winners will be held on the same day with the winners promoting Hong Kong's innovative technologies and creative design capabilities to international buyers.

The 39th HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition)

Date: 13-16 Oct (Sunday to Wednesday)

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Opening hours: 13-15 Oct: 9:30am-6:30pm; 16 Oct: 9:30am-5pm

Number of exhibitors: Around 3,740

Major exhibit categories: AI & Voice Recognition, Virtual Reality, Start-up, Smart Tech, Robotics & Unmanned Tech, 3D Printing, Wearable Electronics, Smart Device Acessories, Digital Imaging, Home Appliances and Audio Visual Products, and more.

The 23rd electronicAsia

Date: 13-16 Oct (Sunday to Wednesday)

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Opening hours: 13-15 Oct: 9:30am-6:30pm; 16 Oct: 9:30am-5pm

Number of exhibitors: 570

Major exhibit categories: Power Supplies, Printed Circuit Boards & EMS, Display Technology, Keyboards and Switches, Sensor Technologies, Quality Inspection Devices & Testing, and more.

