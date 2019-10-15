World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Inaugural 2019 All-Asia Most Honored Companies

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 10:00 HKT/SGT

Inaugural 2019 All-Asia Most Honored Companies Awards-ASEAN names 24 Regional Companies for Investor Relations Excellence


SINGAPORE, Oct 15, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Twenty-four ASEAN-registered companies were honoured for their best-in-class investor engagement at the inaugural 2019 All-Asia Most Honored Companies Awards co-hosted by Institutional Investor ("II") and Investor Relations Professionals Association (Singapore) ("IRPAS") at an award ceremony supported by the Singapore Exchange and sponsored by Orient Capital.


Group Photo of Award Winners


Every year, Institutional Investor asks buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions that cover the region to name companies they cover and rate their chief executive officers, chief financial officers, and investor relations. All votes are assigned a rating (five, four, three, two, and one).

Companies' IR programs are rated on: accessibility of senior executives; whether IR managers are well-informed or empowered to speak; timely and appropriate disclosure; speed and thoroughness of responses; corporate governance; ESG/SRI reporting; corporate documentation (inc. website); execution of strategy. These ratings are aggregated to produce an overall IR Program rank for each company.

The overall rankings in each of the four categories - Best CEO, Best CFO, Best IR Professional, Best IR Company - are based on combined buy- and sell-side votes.

The ASEAN results were calibrated from II's All-Asia Most Honored Companies survey. They follow a robust process and have high data integrity. Companies were grouped by their registration domicile and 257 companies from ASEAN were nominated by 454 buy-side portfolio managers and sell-side analysts from 320 firms casting over 9,000 votes. The title of "Most Honored Company" goes to companies that secure two or more top-three appearances.

List of ASEAN awardees:

Indonesia:
Astra International
Bank Central Asia
Bank Mandiri
United Tractors

Philippines:
Ayala Land
D&L Industries
Globe Telecom
Metro Pacific Investments
Universal Robina

Malaysia:
IHH Healthcare
Inari Amertron
Malaysia Airports Holdings
Serba Dinamik Holdings
Tenaga Nasional
ViTrox
Yinson Holdings

Singapore:
BOC Aviation
CapitaLand Commercial Trust
City Developments
Mapletree Industrial Trust

Thailand:
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
Central Pattana
Kasikornbank
Minor International

Overall ASEAN winner for Best ESG/SRI reporting - Kasikornbank.
In addition, Special Achievement Awards were bestowed upon the top-performing C-Suite executives.
For the full list of published winners, please visitwww.institutionalinvestor.com/research

To share your winning position in the 2019 All-Asia Executive Team ranking in your website content, advertisements, communications, marketing collateral, and more, please contact Commercial Lead, Asia at carvin.lee@institutionalinvestor.com

About Institutional Investor
For 52 years Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world's foremost media companies with ground-breaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings on buy-side and sell-side research, hedge funds, corporates, fixed income and asset management. For more information visit institutionalinvestor.com

About IRPAS
Run by IROs for IROs, IRPAS is a voluntary commitment by a team of IR veterans united by the same dedication to build a community for fellow IR practitioners. It aims to empower members through education, professional development and networking initiatives, and to promote the sharing of IR knowledge and practices through internal research and partnerships with leading institutions and IR societies around the world.

IRPAS was established in 2006 by leading IROs, supported by SGX, with the primary objectives of championing IR best practices, enhancing professional competencies and elevating the overall standard of the IR profession in Singapore. Please visitwww.irpas.com.


ends

