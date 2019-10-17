SOCASH and JCB set sights on Cardless Currency Exchange

SINGAPORE / TOKYO, Oct 16, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - SOCASH, a Singapore-based fintech startup, today announced its' foray into the foreign exchange market with plans of a global partnership with JCB Co., Ltd., the international payment brand and dominant card issuer and acquirer in Japan. This collaboration is an initiative to offer cardless cash withdrawal services at highly competitive FX rates, eliminating chances of extreme withdrawal fees at ATMs. The planned service will add convenience and safety for Japanese tourists visiting popular locations in Southeast Asian countries, which have very low card penetration and high card fraud risks. Together, they plan to bring this service into effect after Spring 2020.



To use this service, consumers will need to initially register their credit card information on the SOCASH app, using their smartphones to withdraw cash without having to use their cards at multiple outlets and convenience stores. In order to eliminate the risk of card theft or skimming, JCB and SOCASH plan to incorporate best in class security measures including tokenization, a 2nd factor authentication method to ensure reliability and security for cardmembers while using the app.

Through this partnership, SOCASH aims to completely negate the risks involved in using ATMs while travelling overseas. This collaboration will also benefit travelers who are on the lookout for best foreign exchange rates as this service will offer low exchange rates compared to moneychangers.

SOCASH CEO, Hari said, "ASEAN tourism is growing exponentially. As travel patterns shift beyond popular cities, it's often hard to find an ATM or a moneychanger. This partnership is set to add convenience for travelers and diversify our offerings as we move beyond the conventional foreign exchange services for adventurous people travelling far & wide."

Since the launch of SOCASH services in March 2018, users have surpassed 130,000 among a population of 5.6 million and processed over 1.5 million transactions with 1,400 merchants in partnership. The company raised US$6 million in its latest series B funding round led by Glory Ltd in July, and is looking to scale up its penetration in ASEAN markets including Malaysia, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

About SOCASH

SOCASH is a Singapore-headquartered FinTech company that aims to improve cash distribution and liquidity management by creating the largest cash network in the world powered by mobile devices. The goal is to convert every shop and customer into a virtual cash distribution network starting in Asia. The company is the first recipient of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's FTSI Grant under the Proof of Concept scheme. The company is backed by prominent venture capital firms including Vertex Ventures (VC subsidiary of Temasek Holdings), Glory Ltd, Standard Chartered Ventures & SPH Ventures. For more information about SOCASH, please visitwww.socash.io

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payments solution



