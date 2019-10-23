UN Committee publishes findings on 6 nations



GENEVA (22 October 2019) – The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights has published its findings on the rights records of countries it examined during its latest session from 30 September to 18 October 2019: Denmark, Ecuador, Israel, Senegal, Slovakia, and Switzerland.

The findings, officially termed concluding observations, contain positive aspects of the respective State’s implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, highlight main matters of concern and make recommendations.

The concluding observations are now available online on the session’s Web page.

The Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights is scheduled to meet next from 17 February to 6 March 2020. More information is available on the upcoming session’s Web page.

