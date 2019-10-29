3,100+ Exhibitors Join World's Largest Lighting Marketplace

HONG KONG, Oct 27, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 21st HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today and runs until 30 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). More than 2,700 exhibitors from 35 countries and regions are taking part to showcase innovative, fashionable and practical lighting products.

Meanwhile, the HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will return in its fourth edition from 29 October to 1 November at AsiaWorld-Expo. The latest products from more than 400 exhibitors from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan and a first-time exhibitor from Thailand are on display. The twin lighting shows together form the world's largest lighting marketplace, offering buyers a wide variety of the latest products and a one-stop platform for sourcing products and gathering market information.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said that in view of the current economic headwinds affecting Hong Kong, the HKTDC is striving to create more business opportunities for the lighting industry through its 50 offices around the world. "We have organised 80 buying missions from 67 countries and regions to visit the twin lighting fairs, comprising about 7,700 global buyers. More than 75% of these buyers are from emerging markets that are ripe with growth potential, helping exhibitors to seek out new opportunities and expand beyond their traditional markets. Meanwhile, over 13,300 buyers have pre-registered for the fairs, showing that exhibitors and buyers continue to be attracted by Hong Kong trade fair platforms," Mr Chau said.

The HKTDC has expanded its free shuttle bus service for the fairs and set up the HKTDC Services Counter at the Hong Kong International Airport's buffer hall, where buyers can find fair information and register for a buyer badge in advance. Buyer Concierge Desks have also been set up to strengthen connections with exhibitors.

Renowned brands showcase the latest smart home products

The diversification and increasing sophistication of smart-home products is leading to growing demand in the market. Close to 100 exhibitors showcase the latest smart-lighting products and solutions. The highlighted Connected Living, Smart Home zone features a range of lighting products and technologies for smart living, including renowned brands such as Osram, Prosperity Group, Tuya, Tmall Genie AI Union Partner Jingxun Software and Bright Power Semiconductor, Broadlink, a strategic partner of Baidu, Opple, Panasonic and PHILIPS. The Smart Lighting & Solutions zone showcases an array of fashionable lighting designs, management systems, control panels and smart lighting design solutions.

The Autumn Lighting Fair brings together a huge range of smart-lighting products and solutions to capture the attention of global buyers. Among the featured products are:

1. Chronogy eyewear: smart light-therapy glasses that create supplemental lighting comparable to natural light. The lighting can be adjusted via a mobile app according to preferred sleep patterns and different time zones in order to improve sleep quality. (Booth: 1CON-003)

2. Smart wall switch: this easy-to-use device supports remote control via WiFi, 3G or 4G, enabling dimming, colour temperature adjustment, and personalised scheduling. The installation is simple. (Booth: 1CON-009)

3. Smart-bulb converter: a small device that turns ordinary light bulbs into smart bulbs, enabling bulbs to be controlled via a mobile app. (Booth: 1E-D28)

Various seminars and forums are being organised during the fair period. "The Ecosystem of Connected Living", held today and tomorrow (27-28 October), features representatives from industry leaders such as Panasonic, Opple and TCL to examine the latest trends and developments in smart home lighting. Another seminar, "The Latest Standards and Requirements for the LED Industry", on 29 October will discuss the Internet of Things (IoT), global standards for smart lighting, digital lighting control and wireless technology applications.

The Hall of Aurora features more than 650 renowned brands, including BJB, Megaman and Ledus. The Kladower integrated ceiling lighting showcased in this zone features a unified design in which LED lights allow soft illumination to be distributed evenly through the holes, while the size of the lighting can be adapted according to customer requirements. Other thematic zones include Commercial Lighting, LED Lighting and Residential Lighting.

Mainland exhibitors seek to go global through Hong Kong

The development of smart products has seen exponential growth in the mainland. The Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo features several group pavilions from the mainland, including the Zhongshan pavilion, the Zhenjiang Chamber of International Commerce Illuminating Industry Enterprise Alliance, the Guangdong Lighting Association, and the Jiangsu Gaoyou Lighting Association, presenting the latest products and assisting businesses in expanding through the platform.

Interesting products on display include the Horti-Bar LED Grow Light at the Horticultural Lighting zone, which is suitable for high-density crops such as tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers (Booth: 8-J02); and a table with a solar-power recharging panel at the Outdoor & Public Lighting zone, which features a foldable solar panel power bank with wireless and wired charging as well as a Bluetooth audio player (Booth: 8-F07). Other thematic zones include Technical & Professional Lighting, Outdoor Advertising Lighting and Exterior Lighting Solutions and Systems.

The forum "Luminaires Beyond Illumination: What's the Next Move in Smart City?" will be held on 29 October, featuring representatives from Fonda Technology, Tecnon Smart Display Technology and Unilumin to examine smart-city developments and opportunities. On 30 October, award-winning lighting designers Nicolas Cheung and Jim Lin will share insights on public-space lighting design.

The Outdoor and Tech Light Expo runs from 30 October to 2 November at AsiaWorld-Expo, in parallel with Eco Expo Asia. Along with the Autumn Lighting Fair, these three concurrent events create greater synergies and cross-sector business opportunities for industry players. A free shuttle bus service will be provided between the HKCEC and AsiaWorld-Expo from 28 to 30 October.

The 21st HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition)

Date: 27-30 Oct (Sunday to Wednesday)

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Opening hours: 27-29 Oct: 9:30am-7pm; 30 Oct: 9:30am-4pm

Number of exhibitors: More than 2,700

Major exhibit categories: Commercial Lighting, Smart Lighting & Solutions, Residential Lighting, Green Lighting, Testing, Certification & Inspection, LED Lighting, and Trade Associations & Publications

Fair website: http://hklightingfairae.hktdc.com

The 4th HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo

Date: 29 Oct to 1 Nov (Tuesday to Friday)

Venue: AsiaWorld-Expo

Opening hours: 29 Oct: 10:30am-6pm; 30-31Oct: 10am-6pm; 1 Nov: 10am-5pm

Number of exhibitors: More than 400

Major exhibit categories: Exterior Lighting Solutions & Systems, Horticultural Lighting, Outdoor Advertising Lighting, Outdoor & Public Lighting, and Technical & Professional Lighting

Fair website: http://hkotlexpo.hktdc.com



© Scoop Media

