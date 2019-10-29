World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN experts urge Egypt to end crackdown on protesters

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 9:27 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (28 October 2019) ¬– UN human rights experts* have called on Egypt to protect people’s rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, after a wave of arrests targeting protesters, journalists and human rights defenders.

The experts’ comments follow the response by Egyptian security forces to a series of peaceful protests across the country on 20 and 21 September 2019, in which demonstrators called for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to resign and for an end to government corruption and austerity measures.

“We express our concerns at the heavy-handed response by Egyptian security forces against the protesters and others,” said the experts.

The authorities have reportedly used live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas against demonstrators, and have reportedly arrested at least 3,000 people since the start of the protests. Those detained include people participating in the demonstrations, bystanders, journalists, academics, lawyers and prominent human rights defenders. The majority are facing charges and many have allegedly been denied legal representation.

“We recall that the primary duty of law enforcement authorities is to protect peaceful assemblies. Use of force is not permitted unless strictly necessary, and not to a greater extent than strictly necessary. The use of lethal force should be a measure of last resort,” said the experts.

“Restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly must be in accordance with the law, pursue a legitimate aim, and be necessary and proportionate to achieve their protective function.

“The use of counter-terrorism legislation to target people expressing dissent and seeking to promote and protect human rights is never compatible with human rights law.”

The experts said they were particularly alarmed by reports of physical and verbal abuse against three human rights defenders – Alaa Abdel Fattah, Mohamed El-Baqer and Esraa Abdel Fattah – who have been detained and charged.

“We are gravely concerned about allegations that torture may have occurred during the detention of these three human rights defenders,” said the experts. “Those allegations must be thoroughly investigated by the authorities, and, if confirmed, those responsible must be held accountable.”

They also expressed concern at allegations that El-Baqer, who heads the Adalah Center for Rights and Freedoms, may have been targeted specifically in reprisal for the NGO’s submissions to Egypt’s forthcoming Universal Periodic Review (UPR), when the country’s human rights record will be assessed as part of the work of the Human Rights Council.

“We are concerned at the allegations that this human rights lawyer has suffered reprisals for his engagement with the UN,” said the experts.

“These acts could deter other human rights defenders in Egypt from engaging with the UN, resulting in self-censorship.

“We call on the Government of Egypt to immediately cease its campaign of persecution against protesters, human rights defenders, journalists and anyone else with divergent opinions, and take all measures to guarantee a safe and enabling environment for all Egyptians, independent of their political opinions.

“The Egyptian authorities must investigate all alleged human rights violations, and remedy any abuse faced by individuals. We also call on the Government to find ways of engaging with the population about their legitimate grievances.”

The UN experts have previously expressed their concerns to the Government of Egypt and are continuing to urge the authorities to engage in genuine dialogue with protesters, human rights defenders and other dissenting voices.

